Who is Kathy Bates's husband? Why 'Matlock' star was left miserable after starring in cult classic 'Misery'

Kathy Bates began her acting career on stage, performing in various Off-Broadway productions before transitioning to film and television

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Kathy Bates is a household name, thanks to her iconic portrayal of Annie Wilkes in the cult classic 'Misery'. The 1990 thriller based on famous Stephen King's novel, catapulted Bates to stardom and earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. But beyond the accolades and critical acclaim, Bates's performance as the unhinged Annie Wilkes has become synonymous with cinematic terror.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Kathy Bates began her acting career on stage, performing in several Off-Broadway productions before transitioning to film and television. With a career spanning over four decades, Bates has demonstrated her versatility, taking on roles in comedy, drama, and horror. From her Emmy-nominated performances in 'Six Feet Under' and 'American Horror Story' to her memorable appearances in 'Titanic' and 'About Schmidt', Bates has solidified her status as a talented and adaptable actress. Let's dive into Kathy Bates's personal life and explore the lasting effects of her iconic performance.

Who is Kathy Bates's husband?

Kathy Bates was married to Tony Campisi for six years, until their divorce in 1997 (@Getty Images)

Kathy Bates married actor Tony Campisi in 1991, unfortunately, the marriage did not last long, and they ended up filing for divorce in 1997. Campisi, a veteran actor with credits in 'The Neon Ceiling' and 'Nurse', was reportedly very supportive of Bates's career during their time together. The couple met in 1977 and had a long-term relationship, they dated for 14 years before tying the knot. Bates has spoken fondly of Campisi, highlighting the importance of their relationship in her life. There isn't much information available on Tony Campisi as he prefers keeping his life private but we'll keep you updated when we receive any further news.

Did playing Annie Wilkes in 'Misery' ruin Kathy Bates's love life?

Kathy Bates in 'Misery' (@mgm)

Kathy Bates's iconic performance as Annie Wilkes in 'Misery' not only earned her widespread acclaim but also had an unexpected personal cost. Recently, Bates jokingly revealed that playing the chilling villain made it challenging for her to land dates. During the 2024 Emmys, Bates quipped, "Do you know how hard it was to get a date after 'Misery'?" The role, which led to her winning the Academy Award for Best Actress, seemed to have cast a temporary spell on her romantic life.

Bates has also been clarifying her stance on retirement. After sparking concerns that she would be stepping away from acting, Bates assured fans that her remarks were "kind of a misunderstanding." Speaking on the Emmys red carpet, she said, "I was very flattered that everybody was upset," as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Bates also claimed, "I'll never retire", according to Deadline. She did, however, consider semi-retirement before being drawn back in by the script for her current show, 'Matlock'. Bates explained, "I was thinking about maybe going into semi-retirement until I got Jennie Urman's script for 'Matlock'... I read it and said, 'Oh, yeah, baby, I gotta do this. It's amazing.'" Fans can currently catch Bates starring as Madeline Matlock in the gender-flipped reboot of the original series.