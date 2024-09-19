Will Gerry Turner appear on ’The Golden Bachelorette’? ABC star’s return complicates Joan Vassos’ decision-making

'The Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner got engaged to Theresa Nist during the thrilling finale

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA: The latest preview of 'The Golden Bachelorette' was packed with many surprising moments. For the unversed, Joan Vassos who previously appeared on Gerry Turner's season of 'The Golden Bachelor' is now taking another shot at love in the ABC spin-off dating show. Now, many fans are wondering if they will catch a glimpse of Gerry in Joan's season of 'The Golden Bachelorette.' The answer to this question is yes, Gerry will be returning to the show for Joan.

In the teaser, Gerry asked Joan, “Have you considered the possibility that your guy is not here?” Gerry's return will surely complicate things for Joan and it won't be easy for her to navigate through her emotions and feelings.

Why did Joan Vassos quit 'The Golden Bachelor'?

Joan Vassos decided to leave 'The Golden Bachelor' due to a family emergency. At that point in time, Joan left the popular dating show because her daughter who had just delivered a baby nearly 15 days ago needed her.

“I got a text this morning, and I think I need to go home and be a mom right now. So as much as I don’t want to leave and I don’t want to leave our journey I got to be a parent," Joan told Gerry.

Later on, down the lane, Joan disclosed that her daughter was struggling with postpartum depression. However, Joan wanted to return to the show, but things didn't work out and it led to the end of her romance with Gerry.

Will Joan Vassos get engaged on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

According to Reality Steve's spoilers for Joan Vassos' season of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Joan's final four men will be Jordan Heller, Guy Gansert, Chock Chapple and Pascal Ibgui. Joan will reportedly end things with Jordan following the home dates.

Soon after, Joan will pull the plug on her relationship with Chock during the overnight dates. Guy and Pascal will be Joan's final 2 men. Pascal will make the big decision to self-eliminate himself from the show, leaving Guy as the last suitor. As of now, it's not known whether Joan and Guy are engaged or not.

Who got eliminated during 'The Golden Bachelorette' premiere?

During the first rose ceremony of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Joan sent a total of six men home. The suitors who were eliminated in the first episode of the ABC show itself were Bill, David, Ken, Pablo, RJ, and Thomas.

