Where is Charles Manson now? Here’s what happened to the notorious cult leader as Hulu documentary arrives

Hulu's 'My Grandfather Charles Manson' revisits the notorious criminal through his granddaughter's story

A new true-crime documentary is about to bring one of America's darkest criminal stories back into the spotlight. ‘My Grandfather Charles Manson’ debuted on Hulu on Wednesday, July 22, and is also available for viewers who subscribe to Hulu through Disney+. Rather than simply recounting the infamous crimes, the documentary follows a family member whose search for answers uncovers a life-altering truth. The documentary centers on Sophia Maddox, a woman who spent years trying to identify the grandfather she had never known. Her search eventually led to an astonishing discovery. She learned that her grandfather was Charles Manson, the notorious cult leader.

Screengrabs of Sophia Maddox and Charles Manson taken from the 'My Grandfather Charles Manson' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @hulu)

According to Hulu, the title will include Sophia's personal journey, previously unheard audio recordings, and newly discovered documents connected to Manson. As the film brings renewed attention to Manson, many viewers may be wondering what happened to him after his conviction and where he is today. Charles Manson was an American criminal who founded the Manson Family, a cult-like group that attracted young followers during the late 1960s. While Manson did not personally carry out the murders that made his name infamous, he manipulated and directed members of the group to commit the crimes. The killings took place in Los Angeles in 1969 and claimed the lives of nine people. Among those killed was actress Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Tate was married to filmmaker Roman Polanski, and her brutal murder became one of the most heartbreaking parts of the case. Although Manson was not physically present during the murders, prosecutors successfully argued that he had ordered and orchestrated the crimes through his followers. He was ultimately convicted of directing seven of the murders and received a death sentence in 1971, according to the BBC. But Manson's death sentence was never carried out because California later abolished capital punishment. As a result, his punishment was automatically changed to nine life sentences in prison. He remained behind bars for more than four decades. During that time, Manson repeatedly attempted to secure his release. Prison records show that he sought parole a total of 12 times.

A screengrab of Charles Manson taken from the 'My Grandfather Charles Manson' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @hulu)

Each request was rejected, with his final parole hearing ending in denial in 2012. Even while imprisoned, Manson occasionally made headlines for reasons unrelated to his criminal case. In 2014, he received a marriage license after getting engaged to a 26-year-old woman who claimed she loved him. However, the wedding never happened because the license expired before the ceremony could take place. So, where is Charles Manson now? He is no longer alive. Manson died from natural causes in November 2017 at a hospital in Bakersfield, California. He was 83 years old at the time of his death. Because he died while still serving multiple life sentences, he was never released from state custody.