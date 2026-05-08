‘We Were Liars’ Season 2 finally casts young versions of Sinclair family but there's a mystery new character

The second season of the family drama will delve into the hidden secrets of the three sisters from the summer of 1999

'We Were Liars' has expanded its roster with new cast members for its second installment, which is set to arrive in early 2027 on Prime Video. Centered on the wealthy Sinclair family, the drama series is adapted from E. Lockhart's 2014 novel of the same name. The show's second season is based on the prequel novel, 'Family of Liars,' which is set 25 years before the events of the 2014 novel (and first season). While Season 1 of 'We Were Liars' focused on the family's grandchildren, Season 2 will delve into the lives of their parents (Harris and Tipper's daughters). The family drama will return for Season 2, which was greenlit in September 2025, with a new cast that will bring the younger versions of the Sinclair family members to life.

As per Deadline, the latest additions include Josh Dallas, Peyton List, Parker Lapaine, Madison Wolfe, Elysia Roorbach, and Costa D’Angelo as series regulars. Dallas will portray the family patriarch, Harris Sinclair, while List will portray his wife and family matriarch, Tipper Taft Sinclair. Their older versions were played by David Morse and Wendy Crewson, respectively, in Season 1. Lapaine, Wolfe, and Roorbach will take over from Mamie Gummer, Candice King, and Caitlin FitzGerald to play the teen versions of the couple's daughters: Carrie, Bess, and Penny, respectively. The official synopsis states: "In Season 2, in an effort to confront her truth, Cadence (Emily Alyn Lind) returns to Beechwood. As she digs deeper into family secrets, she learns about the Sinclair Sisters’ summer of 1999 — a summer rife with first love, rivalry, and even murder. In flashbacks, we see Carrie (Lapaine), Penny (Roorbach), and Bess (Wolfe) navigate their own teenage summer, as they come to terms with their past in the present day."

Dallas is best remembered for playing Ben Stone in Netflix’s 'Manifest' and Prince Charming / David Nolan in 'Once Upon A Time.' His film credits include 'Red Tails,' Marvel’s 'Thor,' and a voice role in 'Zootopia and its 2025 sequel. List played as Narissa / Lieutenant Rizzo on 'Star Trek: Picard,' Jane Siegel in 'Mad Men,' and Gennifer Bradford in 'The Rookie.' In 2023, she starred in Tim Bogart's biographical drama, 'Spinning Gold.'

Parker Lapaine seen posing with the book 'Family of Liars' (Image Source: Instagram | @wewereliarsonprime)

In Season 2 of 'We Were Liars,' Lapaine plays the oldest sister, who spends her last summer with her family before heading to Harvard in the fall. However, the arrival of a new boy threatens to unravel her life and bring out a different side to her personality. The actress recently appeared as Rowena in the Season 2 finale of 'House of the Dragon.' 'We Were Liars' marks her second television role. Meanwhile, Wolfe's character, Bess, is an adventurer at heart who is desperate to carve her own identity even before she turns 16. Wolfe played the teen Abby in Netflix’s 'The Hunting Wives,' and Julie Shepard in the period drama, 'The Astronaut Wives Club.'

An image of Costa D'Angelo (Image Source: Instagram | @wewereliarsonprime)

Roorbach's character, Penny, stands out for her competitive streak. But a hidden struggle with body image and panic disorder leaves her feeling isolated, until she meets someone who sees her for who she really is. Fans may remember Roorbach for playing Willow Baptiste in Season 2 of 'The Pitt'. Moreover, D’Angelo joins the series as a mysterious new character named Pfeff, who adds more drama to the sisters' lives with his keen, observant persona. He is a student at New England College, spending his summer on Beechwood Island. He previously starred in Hulu’s drama series 'Tell Me Lies,' and the soap opera 'Neighbours.' 'We Were Liars' is developed by Julie Plec and Carina Adly Mackenzie, who also serve as the showrunners.