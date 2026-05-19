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Will there be ‘FBI’ Season 9? The finale’s cliffhanger hints bigger trouble is coming

OA’s shocking FBI exit was not what it seemed, and the finale’s last-minute undercover twist may change everything in Season 9.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still from 'FBI' featuring Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom Zidan (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @fbicbs)
A still from 'FBI' featuring Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom Zidan (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @fbicbs)

The Season 8 finale of ‘FBI’, which aired on May 18, began with a typical high-stakes case involving a stolen biohazardous pathogen. Also, it marked the return of Anna Vorpe (Claire Coffee), and her reappearance changed the whole mood of the finale. The case centered around a destructive pathogen being transported under heavy security. Naturally, alarms went off once the material disappeared. However, the people behind the interception were not international terrorists or rogue extremists. Instead, the theft was carried out by Anna and her covert government strike team. Their goal, at least according to them, was to prevent the biological agent from landing in the wrong hands. There was just one major problem. The samples Anna’s crew recovered were fake. That discovery sent her operation spiraling in a dark direction.

Convinced that the transport workers knew more than they admitted, Anna’s team abducted both the driver and the security guard connected to the shipment. The two men appeared completely innocent, but that did not stop the interrogations from turning brutal. Meanwhile, OA Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) and Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) found themselves dragged straight into the mess. Neither agent was exactly thrilled to see Anna again. Their frustration only grew after they learned the FBI would not even be leading the operation. Instead, Anna’s task force had authority over the case. Things really went off the rails after a bus full of civilians became exposed to the pathogen. While OA and Maggie focused on finding treatment for the infected passengers, Anna’s group appeared more interested in securing the cure for their own purposes. At one point, members of Anna’s team actually shot Maggie while physically fighting OA over the antidote.

A still from 'FBI' Season 8 (Image Source: Instagram | @fbicbs)
A still from 'FBI' Season 8 (Image Source: Instagram | @fbicbs)

The worst part for OA was hearing that the bus incident was basically supposed to vanish. Orders came down instructing the agents to ignore what happened and move on. That was the breaking point for OA, who completely snapped during a confrontation with ADIC Lawrence Green. Calling Lawrence “a disgrace to the bureau,” Lawrence responded immediately by firing him on the spot. Just like that, OA handed over his badge and weapon and walked out of the bureau. But, before leaving, he shared farewells with Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) and Scola (John Boyd), but the exchange with Maggie hit hardest. Maggie admitted, “You know how much I’ve lost this year. I cannot lose you, too.” OA tried reassuring her with a promise, saying, “You’re never going to lose me, Mags.” Still, the finale had one more trick waiting.

A still from 'FBI' Season 8 featuring Missy Peregrym Zeeko Zaki (Image Source: Instagram | @fbicbs)
A still from 'FBI' Season 8 featuring Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki (Image Source: Instagram | @fbicbs)

Later, OA ended up sitting alone at a bar when Anna approached him with what sounded like a recruitment pitch. She explained that her controversial missions were motivated by personal history, particularly her desire to prevent soldiers from experiencing chemical attacks like the one that devastated her father. OA listened carefully but did not completely buy the speech. Even so, Anna handed him a card and suggested he would fit perfectly with her strike team. For a second, the scene looked like the show might actually send OA down a morally gray path next season. Then came the reveal. After Anna walked away, OA picked up his phone and contacted Maggie and Isobel (Alana de la Garza) instead. “Anna made her move. I’m in,” he stated, confirming that the FBI plans to infiltrate Anna’s operation from the inside.

A still from 'FBI' Season 8 featuring Zeeko Zaki (Image Source: Instagram | @fbicbs)
A still from 'FBI' Season 8 featuring Zeeko Zaki (Image Source: Instagram | @fbicbs)

Fans are now wondering one thing above everything else: Is ‘FBI’ coming back for Season 9? Fortunately for viewers, ‘FBI’ is definitely returning. CBS already secured its future quite a while ago. In April 2024, the network handed out multi-season renewals to ‘FBI’, ‘FBI: Most Wanted’, and ‘FBI: International’. While the two spinoffs eventually reached the end of the road, the original series survived and received a three-season pickup while Season 6 was still airing. CBS has not officially announced a premiere date for Season 9 yet, but the drama is expected to return as part of the network’s fall television schedule. Viewers will probably see OA, Maggie, and the rest of the team back on screens around October.

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