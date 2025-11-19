Will there be a 'Tulsa King' Season 4? New details reveal Sylvester Stallone's future and a new spin-off

The explosive third season of Tulsa King sparked big questions, and a surprise expansion hinted that the criminal empire is only just beginning

The bullets are still flying, alliances are shifting, and the criminal underworld of Oklahoma is running hotter than ever! And now 'Tulsa King' fans finally have clarity about whether the story will continue beyond its explosive third season. Since debuting in 2022, the Taylor Sheridan–created drama has carved out its own path on Paramount+. It stands apart from the 'Yellowstone' universe while still carrying Sheridan's trademark grit. The series marked Sylvester Stallone's first major television role. It follows Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a seasoned New York mobster forced to reboot his empire in the unlikeliest of places: Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Season 3 pushed Dwight deeper into dangerous territory as he clashed with deeply rooted Oklahoma crime families. But late in the season, the game changed dramatically with the arrival of Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Washington. He's a legendary contract killer and Dwight's former prison ally whose presence tilts the balance of power in unpredictable ways. His entrance was a jolt of electricity, sparking immediate speculation about what it might mean for the franchise's future. Fortunately, fans can exhale as the future of 'Tulsa King' is very much alive.

Paramount confirmed season 4 in September 2025, with original showrunner Terence Winter returning to take back the reins after Dave Erickson spearheaded season 3. But the renewal wasn't actually a shock behind the scenes. Back in November 2024, Stallone finalized a new deal securing him for two more seasons, effectively guaranteeing season 4 long before cameras rolled on season 3. And the empire may grow even larger. Reports from Deadline confirmed that conversations are ongoing to keep Stallone in the role for as many as six seasons total. It's a promising sign for those eager to see Dwight's saga expand.

As for when season 4 will hit Paramount+, that remains a mystery. Filming has officially begun, but the streamer has not announced a release window. If the series follows its previous scheduling pattern, fans might see new episodes as early as September 2026, although nothing has been locked in. But Stallone isn't the only one sticking around. Jackson's appearance in season 3 wasn't just a one-off cameo; it was a carefully planted seed for a major expansion of the 'Tulsa King' universe. A New Orleans–set spin-off, titled 'NOLA King', is officially underway.

Terence Winter revealed early development in 2024, and by September 2025, Paramount+ handed down a straight-to-series order. Production is slated to begin in February 2026, although a premiere window has yet to be determined, as per Esquire. With 'Tulsa King' renewed, production rolling, and a brand-new spin-off preparing to rise in the bayou, the crime saga Taylor Sheridan launched just three years ago is rapidly evolving into a full-fledged franchise. And if Dwight and Russell are any indication, the Kingpin crown in this universe is only getting heavier.