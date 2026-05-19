Will there be ‘CIA’ Season 2? Everything we know about future of Bill and Colin's unlikely partnership

‘CIA’ stars Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss as Colin and Bill, respectively, and the next installment could push their partnership even further

When CBS introduced the new procedural series ‘CIA’ earlier this year, viewers probably expected another fast-moving crime show from the ever-growing Dick Wolf television machine. What many did not expect, though, was how quickly the series would settle into its own groove. After premiering on February 23 and wrapping up its first season on May 18, the freshman drama has already locked in a second season. The series, a spin-off of the long-running ‘FBI’ franchise, pairs two agents who could not be more different if they tried. On one side is Colin Glass (Tom Ellis), a sharp but unpredictable CIA operative who rarely follows the rulebook. Across from him is Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss), an FBI agent who prefers structure, protocol, and doing things the right way.

Nick Gehlfuss and Tom Ellis in a still in the CBS series 'CIA' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Mark Schafer)

At first glance, ‘CIA’ sounds like a familiar setup. However, the show stood out because it spent more time on its lead characters than viewers expect in a Dick Wolf procedural. Sure, there were terrorist threats, smugglers, covert operations, and dangerous missions throughout the season. But the bigger hook turned out to be the relationship between Bill and Colin. That bromance became one of the strongest talking points during the show’s first 12 episodes. Season 1 kept the action focused on the CIA station in New York City, where the duo tackled one national security case after another. Fans of the original ‘FBI’ series also had plenty to look forward to. Several familiar faces appeared during the first season, including Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), Ian Lim (James Chen), Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym), and Isobel Castille (Alana de la Garza).

CBS and Paramount clearly liked what they saw from the ratings side, too. Back in March, the network officially renewed ‘CIA’ for another season after the drama garnered strong numbers early in its run. Paramount reported that the premiere episode drew 8.4 million viewers across streaming and cable platforms during its first week. The hype seemingly stayed steady after the premiere as well, making the renewal decision fairly straightforward for the studio. At the moment, CBS has not announced an official premiere date for Season 2. However, Wolf's productions are known for moving quickly between seasons. His franchises usually operate on tight schedules.

Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss in a still from 'CIA' (Image Source: Instagram | @fbicbs)

Because of that, there is already speculation that ‘CIA’ could return as early as February 2027, roughly one year after the series first debuted. As for what fans can expect next time around, Season 2 will probably stick with the formula that worked during Season 1. Bill and Colin will likely continue balancing their wildly different approaches while trying to deal with disasters before they spiral out of control. There is also room for the show to dig further into the personal histories of its two lead characters. Season 1 hinted at parts of Colin and Bill’s pasts without fully unpacking everything. Those details could become a bigger focus moving forward, especially now that audiences are more invested in the pair.