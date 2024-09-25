When will ‘The Penguin’ Episode 2 release? Here's why hit ‘Batman’ spin-off hasn't dropped

Created by Lauren LeFranc, 'The Penguin’ stars Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz and Deirdre O’Connell in key parts

Warning: Contains spoilers for 'The Penguin'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: DC's latest ‘Batman’ spin-off titled ‘The Penguin’ premiered with a bang where Oswald 'Oz' Cobb, aka Penguin (Colin Farrell) essentially began a mob war between the Falcones and Maronis, leaving fans asking for more. Created by Lauren LeFranc, the eight-episode series is set right a week after the events of 2022's blockbuster 'The Batman’, where the series explores the rise of Oz in Gotham City's crime world.

In the first episode, Oz shoots and kills Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen) and then plots with Victor 'Vic' Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz) to rule the Falcone criminal family. With the stakes as high as ever, fans are eagerly expecting the release of the second episode, but there have been some minor modifications to the release schedule.

When will Episode 2 of ‘The Penguin’ premieres?

'The Penguin' Episode 1 aired on HBO on September 19 (@dcstudios)

The first episode of the crime drama, titled 'After Hours,' premiered on HBO and Max on Thursday, September 19. However, Episode 2, titled 'Inside Man,' will not be released on Thursday, September 26. Instead, it is set for Sunday, September 29, at 9/8c.

The second episode, titled 'Inside Man,' will be written by Erika L Johnson and directed by Craig Zobel.

Why is there a delay in the release of Episode 2 of ‘The Penguin’

Cristin Milioti in 'The Penguin' (@dcstudios)

'The Penguin's release date changed once it transitioned from a Max original to an HBO premiere. Originally scheduled to run new episodes on Thursdays, the show will now air on Sundays at 9/8c on HBO, beginning with Episode 2 on September 29.

From that point on, new episodes will be published weekly on Sundays on HBO and its streaming platform.

Why did Oswald 'Oz' Cobb kill Alberto Falcone in the premiere episode of ‘The Penguin’ ?





Cristin Milioti and Colin Farell in a still from 'The Penguin' (@dcstudios)

The first episode was essentially a roller coaster ride that began to establish the groundwork for the incoming havoc. The episode takes place a week after Carmine Falcone's assassination and the collapse of Gotham City's seawall, where Oz is apprehended by Carmine's son, Alberto. After Alberto mocks Oz's desire to become a recognized gangster, the latter kills him on the spot.

Oz hides the corpse with the aid of Victor and discovers the Falcones' plans to take over his drug ring. Oz then requests assistance from Falcone's rival Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown), who accepts when Oz returns a stolen ring. Despite being tortured by Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), Oz is set free when Victor stages Alberto's corpse recovery to frame Maroni's gang. In the upcoming episodes, viewers may expect Oz and Victor's scheme to gain control of the Falcone family.

