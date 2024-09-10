'The Franchise' Trailer: 'Captain America' star pokes fun at MCU in HBO satire

Captain America's supervillain portrays a fun approach towards superhero movies in his latest HBO series 'The Franchise'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Superhero movies have lately dominated the big screens worldwide. With Marvel's latest 'Deadpool and Wolverine' and DC rebooting its universe and rolling out new series, HBO is also ready to dive into the superhero world, but with a fun twist. Instead of focusing on caped crusaders, the upcoming TV series titled 'The Franchise' will be zooming in on the people who create superhero films. Daniel Brühl, who played Helmut Zemo in 'Captain America: Civil War' and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (2021) joins the HBO series delivering a humorous take on the chaotic behind-the-scenes of superhero blockbusters.

The official teaser for 'The Franchise' released by HBO on September 9 teases Daniel Brühl as the exasperated director of a fictional superhero movie. Fans will be in for a sweet surprise as the supervillain of 'Captain America' will be poking fun at HBO's satirical depiction of life behind the cameras.

'The Franchise' teaser

Who stars in 'The Franchise'?

A still from the official teaser for 'The Franchise' (YouTube/@hbo)

Himesh Patel, known for starring in HBO miniseries 'Station Eleven' will take the lead role of Daniel in 'The Franchise'. Joining him as pivotal cast members are Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, and Darren Goldstein.

MCU star Daniel Brühl has a recurring appearance as Eric. Richard E Grant who played Allegiant General Pryde in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is also a part of the series. 'The Franchise' is directed by Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes.

What to expect in 'The Franchise'?

A still from the official teaser for 'The Franchise' (YouTube/@hbo)

HBO’s 'The Franchise' steps away from typical super-powered action and offers a more meta approach. It reviolves around the crew members of a fictional superhero movie, portraying their struggles as they try to keep a troubled production afloat.

As per the official synopsis, 'The Franchise' “follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question—how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f*ck-up has an origin story.”

When and how to watch 'The Franchise'?

Hinesh Patel in 'The Franchise' (YouTube/@hbo)

'The Franchise' is set to debut on Sunday, October 6. Fans will be able to watch it on HBO and stream at their convenience on Max.

Membership to Max starts at $9.99/month. It will give you access to 'The Franchise' along with a wide range of iconic series, hit movies, fresh originals, breaking news, and live sports.