Why this DC villain is one of Batman's biggest threats

Ranked as one of the best Batman rogues, with the likes of Joker and Two-Face, this villain is here to show you why he is so dangerous

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With 'The Penguin' series on its way, it's worth exploring why this character is terrifying enough to deserve his own show. After all, Batman boasts one of the most iconic rogue galleries in superhero history. So, what sets the Penguin apart? Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, has been a thorn in Gotham City's side for decades. But despite his notorious reputation, his origin story has become foggy over the years. Now, DC is shining a light on the man behind the myth, revealing how he rose to power and became the mastermind we love to hate.

Let's take a look at The Penguin's origin story and how Oswald Cobblepot became one of Batman's most enduring and formidable foes, even competing with the likes of the Joker, Riddler, and Two-Face. By diving into these origins and motivations, 'The Penguin' series seems to add depth to 'The Batman' universe, offering a fresh perspective on the caped crusader's world, from the eyes of ‘The Penguin’.

What is The Penguin's origin story?

Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, has a complicated and confusing history. His backstory has been retold and reimagined many times, but one thing remains the same: he's a man driven to succeed, no matter the cost. Growing up, Oswald was an outcast. He was bullied and lost his father at a young age. He found comfort in birds and later turned to crime after his mother passed away. The 'Batman Returns' movie cemented his image as a rejected member of high society.

Penguin didn't become a mastermind overnight. He started small, stealing paintings and working for others. But he was determined to rise to the top. He overthrew his bosses and took control, just like in the 'Gotham' TV show. Through it all, Penguin remains a tricky and fascinating character, driven by his intelligence and ambition. It almost feels like he did not choose the thug life, but it chose him.

What makes The Penguin so dangerous?

The Penguin is more than just a comic book villain. He's a mastermind with a dark past and a talent for survival. Despite being human, he's just as dangerous as the Joker or Killer Croc. This guy's got more lives than a cat has lives! He's a self-made villain with a penchant for survival and a whole lot of attitude. But the real question is, what makes The Penguin so scary? Well, for starters, he's got more money than he knows what to do with, and he's not afraid to use it to get what he wants. Plus, he's got a mean streak a mile wide and a reputation for being ruthless. But hey, being a villain isn't all about being bad - sometimes it's just about being smart.

Penguin's got a rep for being one of the most realistic villains out there. He's not just a cartoon character; he's a full-fledged crime lord with a plan. And let's be real, he's got some serious skills - from stealing umbrellas to taking down Batman, this guy's got game. So, what makes this Penguin bray? Well, that's a story worth telling. From his privileged past to his life of crime, Oswald Cobblepot's got a tale that's equal parts fascinating and terrifying. And with Max's latest take on the character, we're getting a closer look at what makes him so... well, so penguin-like. In short, Penguin's not just a villain - he's a force to be reckoned with. And if you're not careful, he might just waddle his way into your heart.

'The Penguin' trailer

'The Penguin' will premiere on max on Thursday, September 19