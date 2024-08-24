Who stars in 'The Penguin'? 'How I Met Your Mother' actress to play primary antagonist

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Max's crime-drama, 'The Penguin', a spinoff set in 'The Batman' universe is just a few weeks away from its release. Colin Farrell is back as the intricate and intriguing Penguin and this time, he's got his sights set on the top spot in Gotham City's underworld.

With Carmine Falcone out of the picture, Penguin sees a chance to spread his wings and become the city's next kingpin. But he won't be doing it alone - a whole new cast of characters is joining the party, some friends, some foes. Who will help him achieve his dreams, and who will stand in his way? Let's take a look at the fascinating folks joining Penguin on his journey to the top.

Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, AKA The Penguin

Colin Farrell is all set to reprise his role as The Penguin in Max's upcoming crime-drama show (@max)

Colin Farrell is slipping back into his iconic Penguin persona, and we can't wait! He stole the show in 'The Batman', and now he's getting his own series, 'The Penguin'. The makeup and prosthetics are coming out again, and we're eager to see him bring this complex character to life once more. You might know Colin from his impressive range of roles in 'True Detective', 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them', 'The Lobster', and 'The Banshees of Inisherin'.

As Penguin's story unfolds, seeing how his rise to power sets the stage for 'The Batman - Part II' will be fascinating. With Penguin becoming a force to be reckoned with in Gotham, Batman will have to rethink his strategy to keep the city safe. It's going to be a wild ride!

Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone

Cristin Milioti in a still from 'The Penguin' (@max)

Cristin Milioti is set to stir things up in 'The Penguin' as Sofia Falcone, the sharp and determined daughter of Gotham's notorious Carmine Falcone. Fresh off her standout role in 'Made for Love', Milioti's Sofia is stepping into the dangerous world of Gotham's crime scene. As she crosses paths with Oswald Cobblepot, the sparks are sure to fly. Will Sofia carve her own path or follow her father's dark legacy? Either way, with Milioti in the role, Sofia's presence will be unforgettable.

Milioti has proven her range in roles like Teresa in 'The Wolf of Wall Street', Sarah in 'Palm Springs', and Betsy in 'Fargo'. Her versatility shines in projects like 'The Resort' and 'A to Z', making her one of today's most compelling actors.

Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni

You might remember Clancy Brown as the beloved actor who stole hearts as the gentle giant in 'The Shawshank Redemption', but he is now set to unleash his darker side as Salvatore Maroni, the ruthless mob boss of Gotham City. This iconic villain, known as The Boss, was the mastermind behind the devastating drug Drops that tore the city apart.

With a career spanning over 40 years, Brown has left an indelible mark on our screens, bringing to life unforgettable characters like the cunning Lex Luthor in DC animated projects. He's also shown off his range in Marvel's gritty 'Daredevil' and 'The Punisher' series.

Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone

Michael Zegen in a still from 'The Penguin' (@max)

Michael Zegen takes on the chilling role of Carmine's son and Sofia's brother, also known as the Holiday Killer, a serial killer infamous in 'Batman: The Long Halloween' and 'Batman: Dark Victory'. You might recognize Zegen from his earlier work in 'The Sopranos' or his recurring role as Damien Keefe in 'Rescue Me' (2004-2011).

His standout performance as Joel Maisel in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' earned him two Screen Actors Guild awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Now, Zegen brings his talent to the dark streets of Gotham City.

Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti

Michael Kelly in a still from 'The Penguin' (@max)

Michael Kelly is back at it, taking on another tough character! You loved him as the ruthless Doug Stamper in 'House of Cards', and now he's stepping into the role of Johnny Vitti, Carmine Falcone's nephew and loyal gang member, in 'The Penguin'.

Kelly's proven his chops in action-packed roles like CIA Agent Mike November in 'Jack Ryan' and has a track record of nailing complex characters in 'Criminal Minds', 'The Adjustment Bureau', and 'Now You See Me'. We can't wait to watch Kelly as Johnny Vitti, with his experience in gritty dramas like 'House of Cards' making him a natural for Gotham's dark world.

