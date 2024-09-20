'The Penguin' Episode 1: All the Easter eggs you probably missed

Contains spoilers for 'The Penguin' Episode 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The much-awaited spin-off series to 'The Batman' (2022) has finally arrived on HBO Max. Developed by Lauren LeFranc, 'The Penguin' brings back Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobb, aka The Penguin. The first episode, with a duration of 60 minutes, has set the stage for a gritty and intense journey into Gotham's underworld.

Set in the aftermath of 'The Batman' with a quick recap, 'The Penguin' Episode 1 introduces us to an ambitious Oz Cobb who, after Carmine Falcone’s death, sees an opportunity to climb the ladder of Gotham’s criminal empire. While he is balancing his loyalty to the remaining Falcone family members, he is secretly planning his own rise. Without wasting any time, the episode throws us into the thick of it. And, of course, the episode is full of Easter eggs and nods to DC Comics lore that diehard fans will appreciate.

1. Mention of Rex Calabrese

Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin' (@dcstudios)

In the debut episode of 'The Penguin', OZ tells Alberto about a gangster in his neighborhood. His name is Rex Calabrese, a name that comic book fans will immediately recognize. He was a big-shot gangster in Gotham before Batman ever donned his cape. He is also the father of Catwoman, Selina Kyle.

Though the episode hasn't directly explored this connection yet, we are hopeful that the series will take a deep dive into the history of Gotham's underworld. Rex plays a crucial role here as he was Oz's inspiration growing up.

2. The Hangman

Cristin Milioti in 'The Penguin' (@dcstudios)

One of the best moments of the episode is when we are introduced to Sofia Falcone, played by Cristin Milioti. She’s the daughter of Carmine Falcone and sister to Alberto. Don't let her gorgeous face fool you as she's got her own dark history.

Over dinner, Sofia Falcone tells Oz that she's been accused of being the notorious serial killer known as The Hangman. In the comics, she is indeed the serial killer working with Harvey Dent (Two-Face).

3. Oz's flashy car

Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb in 'The Penguin' (@dcstudios)

Oz’s flashy purple Maserati is an exciting detail that caught our attention. Fans will remember this car from an epic chase scene with Batman’s Batmobile in 'The Batman'. While that car was damaged in the 2022 movie, it seems that Oz has gotten his hands on a new one.

The car isn't just a throwaway detail but it also subtly hints at Oz’s shady dealings and how he’s been skimming off Carmine Falcone’s operations for years.

4. Oz's iconic umbrella

Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin' (@dcstudios)

Penguin's appearance is incomplete without his umbrella. Those who have read the comics would know that his umbrella is much more than a shield from the rain. It's his ultimate weapon. His high-tech umbrellas have been used as guns, swords, and even as a mini-helicopter.

Though we won't be expecting his umbrella as a weapon in the 2024 series, it's a fun nod to the character’s comic book roots.

