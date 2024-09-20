'The Penguin' is off to a great start, but one 'chilling' scene sticks with fans

Colin Farrell's portrayal of Penguin isn't the only highlight in 'The Penguin' as another cast member steals the show in a chilling scene

Contains spoilers for 'The Penguin' Episode 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Penguin' started with an exciting episode as Oz Cobb takes center stage, attempting to rise to power in Gotham City's criminal underworld. Colin Farrell, who played the role of Penguin in Matt Reeves's 'The Batman' returns in the lead role, and has bowled us over with his strong performance.

While Farrell is the star of the show, Cristin Milioti cleverly steals the limelight in 'The Penguin' Episode 1 with her chilling scene. Milioti, best known as Tracy McConnell in the CBS sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother' takes on the challenging role of Sofia Falcone aka The Hangman. She is Carmine Falcon's daughter, a strong rival of Oz, aiming to gain control of Gotham City's criminal underworld.

Sofia and Oz's confrontation scene becomes the highlight of 'The Penguin' Episode 1

Sofia Falcone is fresh out of Arkham Asylum and isn’t quite as reformed as she claims. In a scene in 'The Penguin' Episode 1, Oz faces off with Sofia, who’s suspicious about her missing brother, Alberto. When Oz says that Alberto is now a "busy man" since he is the new head of the family, Sofia doesn't seem convinced. She then orders him to have lunch with her. What happens next gives goosebumps to the viewers.

At the restaurant, Sofia projects her disturbing behavior, eating messily with her hands, this makes Oz and other diners uneasy. This is when we learn about her violent past. She tells Oz that she has been accused of being the serial killer known as The Hangman.

She then interrogates Oz again, asking him how he knew about Alberto's plan and why he pitched it to the family as his own. Oz lies once again to escape the situation. Before leaving, Sofia told that she sees potential in him, something no one else does.

Cristin Milioti's portrayal of Sofia is scary. Her intense presence makes not just Oz but also the viewers squirm. She is unsettling, and dangerous and has a proven record of a violent past. She has every element of a strong villain and we wonder if she might just overshine Penguin himself.

Fans praise Cristin Milioti's performance in 'The Penguin' Episode 1

Shortly after the episode was aired on HBO Max, fans gathered on Reddit and other social media sites to share their opinions and reviews. And guess what! Milioti emerges as the highlight of the show, leaving everyone shocked with her chilling performance, especially in the restaurant scene. A fan took to Reddit and wrote, "This lunch scene with Oz and Sofia is tense as f-ck," while another added, "Agreed. She scares the hell out of me."

Singing praises for Milioti, a fan wrote on Reddit, "I swear Cristin Milioti always manages to steal the show in whatever I see her in. I feel like she should be bigger than she is."

"We knew Colin Farrell was gonna be good, but holy sh-t Cristin Milioti crushed it this episode. She’s intimidating in this very specific way I’ve never seen before," wrote another fan. Watching her intense portrayal, a fan expressed, "Sofia is absolutely psycho"

After only one episode her performance has been the talking point among fans. We now can't wait to see more of her and how she and Oz will stand against each other to gain control of the crime world.

'The Penguin' Episode 1 is now streaming on Max.

