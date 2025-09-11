Where is Lauryn Licari now? Netflix’s ‘Unknown Number’ reveals chilling story of teen ‘catfished’ by her mom

‘Unknown Number: The High School Catfish’ unpacks a real-life cyberbullying case that rocked the small community of Beal City, Michigan in 2020

Netflix has become known for uncovering shocking true-crime cases, but few stories have left audiences as shaken as ‘Unknown Number: The High School Catfish.’ The documentary follows the devastating story of Lauryn Licari, a young teenager who endured more than a year of anonymous cyberbullying, only to discover that the tormenter was her own mother, Kendra Licari, according to Cosmopolitan. The chilling case shocked audiences worldwide not only because of the cruelty involved, but because it shattered the very foundation of trust between parent and child.

While the documentary revisits the events in painful detail, many are left wondering: what has become of Lauryn today? How is she moving forward after such a traumatic betrayal? Lauryn was just 13 when the harassment began. For 15 long months, she received relentless messages designed to break her down. They include insults about her appearance, cruel suggestions that she hurt herself, and threats that left her in constant fear. The shocking twist came in 2023, when investigators revealed that the culprit wasn’t a peer or stranger, but Lauryn’s own mother. Kendra eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking a minor and was sentenced to nearly two years in prison. The ruling stunned the community.

In court, Judge Mark Duthie condemned her actions as “truly horrible” and “the worst in human nature.” And for Lauryn’s family, the case was not just shocking but devastating. Shawn, Lauryn’s father, divorced Kendra shortly after the truth came to light. But the person most deeply affected, of course, was Lauryn. At such a young age, she had endured psychological abuse at the hands of the person meant to love and protect her most. Fast forward to now: Lauryn is 18 years old, standing on the threshold of adulthood. According to director Skye Borgman, who has remained in touch with her since filming the documentary, Lauryn is working hard to move beyond her trauma and build a life that feels like her own.

“She is at the beginning of figuring out that she can be the one in charge, that she can make all the decisions for herself and for her relationship with her mother,” Borgman told Netflix’s Tudum. “I think that’s going to be a really interesting place for Lauryn to explore.” One of the more hopeful outcomes of Lauryn’s ordeal has been her closer relationship with her father, Shawn. The documentary shows how Shawn became her anchor, offering steady support when her world was turned upside down. Borgman described their relationship as “really loving and respectful.” Their bond continues to be one of the strongest constants in Lauryn’s life.

Under the terms of Kendra Licari’s plea deal, she is not permitted to contact her daughter. That boundary has given Lauryn the space she needs to heal, though it hasn’t erased the complicated feelings she has toward her mother. In the documentary, Lauryn expressed that she still feels a pull to reconnect someday, though cautiously. “I think I want to trust her now, but I don’t think I can,” she said, reflecting on her mother’s release from prison. “Now that she’s out, I just want her to get the help she needs, so then when we see each other, it doesn’t go back to the old ways and how it was before.”

That mix of longing and mistrust is something Lauryn continues to wrestle with, according to Borgman. “Everyone else can despise Kendra,” she explained. “I don’t think Lauryn can, right? It's your mum. I mean, how do you navigate that? It’s uncharted waters.” Lauryn’s then-boyfriend, Owen McKenny, was also dragged into the chaos when the anonymous texts began targeting him too. Their relationship eventually ended before the case was solved, and Lauryn has no contact with him today. The Netflix film offered some theories about why Kendra targeted her own daughter, hinting at unresolved trauma from her teenage years. Still, no explanation has ever truly justified her behavior.

For Lauryn, however, the “why” may not be as important as the “what now.” It has now been years since the investigation began, and Lauryn has transformed from a 13-year-old victim into an 18-year-old survivor. She is leaning on her father’s support and carefully considering what her next steps will be after high school. She may not know yet if reconciliation with her mother is possible, but she does know that she’s ready to decide her own future. And in that, Lauryn has already taken back control.