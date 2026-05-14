Stephen King's 'Carrie' adaptation shares exciting release update and it's coming sooner than you think

The upcoming eight-part series 'Carrie,' is directed by horror maestro Mike Flanagan, of 'The Haunting of the Hill House' fame.

Stephen King's debut novel, 'Carrie,' catapulted the revered horror author to massive fame. Although the 1974 novel has been previously brilliantly adapted by director Brian De Palma, the text's relevance remains undimmed to the present day. This is why fans of King and 'Carrie' in general were delighted to learn that esteemed director Mike Flanagan will helm a television series adaptation of 'Carrie' for Prime Video, ahead of the show's October release.

A still from the sets of 'Carrie' series (Image Source: Prime Video)

The upcoming horror-supernatural series, directed by Flanagan, will consist of 8 episodes. It is needless to say that the 48-year-old is the right choice to bring the world of the novel to the episodic format of a series. In the past, Flanagan has struck gold with his other popular series, 'The Haunting of Hill House' and 'Midnight Club.' It is owing to his expertise in the horror and supernatural genre that the audience can rightly expect him to provide a fresh take on the source material, one which had also been the subject of a 2013 remake. According to Art Threat, the upcoming series has been personally approved by King himself, who has blessed Flanagan for his vision. This goes on to express the extent of King's faith in Flanagan's version of the story, one which makes considerable detours from the original for creative purposes. This is Flanagan's fourth collaboration with King's literary material.

A still from the sets of 'Carrie' series (Image Source: Prime Video)

Alongside Flanagan, the 'Carrie' series is also helmed by Kate Siegel, who serves as the co-director. The series has assembled an impressive ensemble cast, with Summer H. Howell playing the lead character, Carrie White, a troubled teenage girl who is bestowed with far-reaching telekinetic powers. Howell was previously known for 'Cult of Chucky' and is perfectly poised to portray Carrie's transformation from a bullied underdog to a character who wields supernatural abilities with lethal force. The character of Carrie's mother, Margaret White, will be played by Samantha Sloyan. On the other hand, the supporting cast includes Amber Midthunder, Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle, Siena Agudong, Rahul Kohli, Heather Graham, Joel Oulette, and Alison Thornton as the bully Chris Hargensen.

A still from the 1976 movie 'Carrie' by Brian De Palma (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)

The upcoming Prime Video series will drop all eight episodes at once. This presents a singular opportunity for new-age audiences to become acquainted with the classic novel. The scope and narrative of the source material can be expected to be expanded and significantly built upon in the series, in keeping with Flanagan's characteristic style of rooting atmosphere horror within stark character development. The 'Carrie' series arrives later this year, in October.