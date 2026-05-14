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'Law & Order: SVU' fan-favorite star reveals heartfelt moment with Fin ahead of Season 27 finale

The upcoming 'Law & Order: SVU' finale will also offer some sort of resolution between Benson and her new boss, Chief of Detectives Kathryn Tynan.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Ice-T as Odafin 'Fin' Tutuola in a still from 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' (Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)
Ice-T as Odafin 'Fin' Tutuola in a still from 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' (Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)

As the Season 27 finale of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' airs on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting the finale. Throughout the previously aired episodes, the ongoing season of the NBC show has been steadily gathering momentum towards the upcoming showdown. The leading characters of Olivia Benson and Odafin 'Fin' Tutuola have had particularly dense arcs this season, and all that remains is a fitting conclusion, with a moment of closure. Speaking with TODAY, Mariska Hargitay hinted that fans could expect to witness a particularly "beautiful" moment between Hargitay's Benson and Fin, played by Ice-T, at some point during the finale. 

Mariska Hargitay attends the
Mariska Hargitay attends the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" 25th Anniversary Celebration at Edge at Hudson Yards on January 16, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Hargitay went on to explain, "At the beginning of the season, Fin and (Benson) had this moment where he was talking about retiring, and she couldn't compute it, and so, what's beautiful is that this has been a very difficult season for Olivia Benson, and at the end, there's a moment of her, actually, trying to figure out if she can go on — if she's making a difference." There's no denying the fact that Fin has come a long way from where he stood at the beginning of the current season. There was a time when Fin was beaten and sustained a lot of injuries, consequently needing to be hospitalized for an extended period. It was during this time that he contemplated his role in the squad. On the other hand, things haven't been going smoothly for Benson as well throughout Season 27. 

Ice-T as Odafin 'Fin' Tutuola in a still from 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' (Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)
Ice-T as Odafin 'Fin' Tutuola in a still from 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' (Image Source: Instagram | @nbclawandorder)

The official synopsis of the upcoming finale reads, "A procedural mistake made during the rescue of a kidnapped boy causes the case to collapse in court; as Griffin gets closer to the truth about Tynan, he finds himself in grave danger." Before the arrival of the final episode, Hargitay recently dropped by TODAY to share a few snippets about what audiences can expect from 'Monster.' Benson was previously held in contempt of court on Season 27. If that wasn't humiliating enough, she was asked by her new boss, the Chief of Detectives Kathryn Tynan, played by Noma Dumezweni, to turn in her gun and badge. 

A still of Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' (Image Source: NBC | Virginia Sherwood)
A still of Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' (Image Source: NBC | Virginia Sherwood)

Thereafter, the "beautiful" moment of closure between Benson and Fin might come at a time when both of them need it the most. Hargitay added, "Fin just takes care of her in the most beautiful way, because, you know, these two are the OGs and they've been together forever and really know each other. So that's lovely." Hargitay also confirmed that the finale will provide a "resolution with the Tynan story." Fans can watch the 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 finale available to stream the next day on Peacock

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