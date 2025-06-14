‘American Idol’ fans rank the show’s funniest moments — Katy Perry’s 'wig' exchange makes the top five

'American Idol' fans countdown 5 "iconic" and hilarious moments in the show's history – check it out!

‘American Idol’ has been running for 23 seasons, and it has delivered many memorable moments over the years. The judges meet a wide range of contestants. While some shine with their vocals, others win hearts with their quirky personalities. The stage certainly has the potential to create some iconic pop culture moments and memes that become iconic over the years. On X, an 'American Idol' fan listed the 5 funniest moments of the show’s history. The one ranked 5th was a moment from ‘American Idol’ auditions that’s hilarious even today. Noah Davis auditioned in season 16, but before starting his performance, he said “wig” under his breath.

However, Katy Perry heard him and immediately asked, “Wait, did you just say wig?” When Davis said yes, Perry replied, “I know, wig. I feel that already.” When fellow judges asked what it meant, the Roar singer said it was a secret language between her and Davis. This interaction went on to become one of the most hilarious memes of the show. “THE LAST ONE LMAOOOOOOOOOOO MAN WHAT MAN,” one X user wrote, reacting to the list. “The last one took me out,” a second fan reacted.

Another 'American Idol' moment that caught the viewers' attention was James Bae’s audition of ‘One Less Lonely Girl.’ The 15-year-old had the ambition to become Justin Bieber, but sadly, not the talent. When judge Nicki Minaj asked if he had a girlfriend, he pointedly declared his singlehood to her, leaving her gaping. “Hey Nicki, we are going to do a collide one day, remember that,” Bae told the rapper. His saying “collide” instead of “collaboration” got the judges laughing and created one of the funniest moments in the show’s history.

The third fan-voted “iconic” moment was Stephanie Sanson’s audition. The 16-year-old created chaos while apparently performing Adele’s ‘I Set Fire to the Rain.’ Instead of singing, she screamed the lyrics and jumped all around the set. Judge Randy Jackson pointed towards the exit and asked Sanson to keep going there. An X user reacted to Jackson's hilarious remark, writing, “‘Yeah, just keep going that way !’ IM FCKN CRYING.” Another social media user quipped, “3 sounds pretty good, just not for ‘American Idol,’ lmao.” The bad audition of Anastacia Freeman got ranked second on the list. The hilarious bit was not her bad performance, but her asking the judges if they were laughing at her.

Top of the “iconic” moments list was a contestant’s cover of Sardines by Eliza Catastrophe. As if the cover wasn’t embarrassing enough, the contestant decided to ask the judges if they liked her as a person. After everyone unanimously said yes, the contestant asked if they would ever want to “hang out socially.” This question left the judges with a deadpan face until she left. While these were some hilarious picks, other fans objected to them. One X user wrote that the seasons where Simon Cowell was the judge had more hilarious moments. “William Hung has to be #1,” another internet user wrote. “William Hung not even being mentioned is criminal. Should be a lock at #1 for all time,” a second X user agreed.