'The Chi' finally drops Season 8 trailer and teases emotional final chapter after Alicia’s murder

Season 8 of 'The Chi' will consist of ten episodes in total and is supposed to be the most emotionally riveting yet.

The longest-running Black drama on premium cable is now coming to an end. Paramount+ recently released the trailer for the upcoming eighth and final season of 'The Chi,' which will premiere on May 22. Following the premiere, new episodes will roll out weekly, and the final season will consist of 10 episodes. The show debuted on January 7, 2018, and received positive reviews from critics and the public alike.

An image from the Paramount+ series 'The Chi' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @shothechi)

The official synopsis of the upcoming season reads, "In the South Side’s coldest winter ever, life-or-death choices must be made. The question is: who is willing to make them? As Tiff finds unexpected comfort, Victor, Shaad, Emmett, Kiesha, and Darnell all confront the cost of their pasts. Nuck and Reg balance loyalty against family, while Jake, Bakari, and Papa must cast new visions of their futures. A new generation rises – bringing new trouble – and no one emerges unchanged as legacy, conflict, joy, and pain collide."

Paramount further stated that the upcoming final season will focus more on bringing the narrative to a fitting and fulfilling conclusion rather than introducing new storylines. The streaming platform has also proclaimed that the final season will be the most "emotionally riveting yet." In terms of the plot, 'The Chi' season eight will pick up directly in the aftermath of the events of the season 7 finale episode titled 'Rebirth.' During the finale, a bewildered Rashad and Victor were shocked to discover that Alicia had been gunned down by Roselyn.vr

It was believed that Alicia's participation in the murder of Douda had been the cause of her murder. Victor and Rashad had tried their best to move the matriarch but were inhibited by the rapidly arriving police on the scene. By the end of the finale, the fates of Victor and Rashad remained uncertain. Moreover, the upcoming season is expected to continue the show's established formula of blending contemporary social events into its narrative.

A still from the drama series 'The Chi' (Image Source: Instagram | @shothechi)

The ensemble cast of 'The Chi' includes Luke James, Jason Weaver, Lynn Whitfield, Curtiss Cook, and Kandi Burruss. The remaining cast also includes Hannaha Hall as Tiffany, Shamon Brown Jr. as Stanley, Jacob Latimore as Emmett, Birgundi Baker as Kiesha, and Michael V. Epps as Jake. After the announcement of the eighth season of 'The Chi' being the final installment of the show, Waithe took to her Instagram page to reflect on her journey. She wrote, "When I created The Chi, it wasn’t just about making a TV show — it was about owning our narratives and telling our stories with truth, care, nuance, and complexity. It was about showing the soul of the South Side — the beauty, the pain, the grit, and the magic that lives in every block, and in every family. After much reflection, we have made the decision to end The Chi with Season 8. I know, for the sake of our story and our characters, it’s the right thing. I am committed to delivering a final season that our Chi Family deserves."