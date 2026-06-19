When does ‘Sugar’ Season 2 come out? Complete episode release schedule, time, and everything you need to know

The detective drama series premiered its first season in 2024 on Apple TV+, and after a fantastic debut season, it's back with Season 2.

This story contains spoilers for 'Sugar' Season 1.

'Sugar' is back to thrill audiences with a brand new season. Colin Farrell leads the neo-noir drama series as the Los Angeles-based private detective, John Sugar. Midway through the season, the show dropped a jaw-dropping twist, revealing that the protagonist is an alien masquerading as a human, sent to Earth for a specific mission. The genre-bending series is created by Mark Protosevich, who also serves as the showrunner alongside Simon Kinberg and Sam Catlin. The series premiered its debut season on April 5, 2024, and concluded on May 17, 2024. Following its success, 'Sugar' was renewed for Season 2 in October 2024, and after a long wait, it finally premiered on Apple TV+ on June 19. Below is the release schedule for 'Sugar' Season 2:

Like the first season, 'Sugar' Season 2 also spans eight episodes, which will premiere weekly on Fridays from June 19 to August 7 on Apple TV+. The first episode of 'Sugar' Season 2 dropped on June 19 and found the private investigator, with a healthy movie obsession, taking on a new case. When his alien allies left the planet at the end of Season 1, John decided to stay back on Earth to find his missing alien sister, Djen. He starts Season 2 all alone and continues his life as a detective in Los Angeles. Soon after, he takes on the case of finding Danny Moon's older brother, Ji, who is missing.

Episode 1: 'Home Away From Home' aired on June 19

Episode 2: 'Downer Town' will air on June 26

Episode 3: 'Watch Face' will air on July 3

Episode 4: 'Off 15' will air on July 10

Episode 5: 'Unknowns' will air on July 17

Episode 6: 'Cautionary Tale' will air on July 24

Episode 7: 'What Else Can You Do? will air on July 31

Episode 8: 'Like Sugar' will air on August 7

An image taken from the sci-fi drama series 'Sugar' (Image Source: Instagram | @appletv)

A valid Apple TV+ subscription is required to watch the latest episodes of 'Sugar.' The subscription plan costs $12.99 per month and $99.99 per year. Also, first-time subscribers get a 7-day free trial when they sign up. Another benefit of the Apple TV+ subscription is that members can watch the latest episodes of the sci-fi thriller series before their official release. The streamer is known for dropping episodes of popular shows a few hours in advance. All new episodes of 'Sugar' Season 2 are officially set to drop at 12:01 a.m., but they become available on the platform by 9 p.m. the previous night. For instance, fans could watch the premiere episode of the second season as early as 9 p.m. on June 18.

An image of Colin Farrell and Laura Donnelly from 'Sugar' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @appletv)

In addition to Colin Farrell, the series also stars Kirby (formerly known as Kirby Howell-Baptiste) as Ruby. The second season's cast comprises Jin Ha as Danny Moon, Tony Dalton as Ray Vega, Raymond Lee as Ji-Seok Moon, Sasha Calle as Val, Laura Donnelly as Charlotte Fischer, and Shea Whigham as Tom Flyberg. Moreover, Mireille Enos, Akrosia Samson, and Jack Topalian are set to guest star in Season 2. Other guest stars include Nona Parker Johnson as Hannah McDaniels, Catfish Jean as Blaine Bosco, and Erin Wu as Tala.