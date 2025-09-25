‘South Park’ returns after two-week break with a no-holds-barred episode on politics and censorship

‘South Park’ Season 27 Episode 5 explores Trump’s bizarre attempts to stop Satan’s pregnancy, with FCC Chairman Carr caught in the chaos

Comedy Central's 'South Park' is poking fun at the volatile American political climate! The animated sitcom recently made major headlines with a bombshell episode featuring Brenden Carr. The FCC Chairman has been at the center of public scrutiny following his outrage over Jimmy Kimmel's remarks on the Charlie Kirk shooting. Now, true to its famous unhinged style, 'South Park' not only takes a shot at Carr but also pokes fun at censorship, and the timing is quite sus.

A still of Trey Parker from South Park (Image Source: Comedy Central | South Park)

'South Park' Season 27 Episode 5, titled 'Conflict of Interest,' aired on Wednesday, September 24, following a week of production delays. The episode centers on Trump attempting to terminate Satan's pregnancy, which he unintentionally caused earlier this season. However, his schemes repeatedly backfire on Carr. Trump's bizarre attempts to sabotage Satan's pregnancy included offering soup laced with Plan B pills and setting slippery obstacles on the stairs, which backfired, repeatedly harming Carr instead.

In one particularly absurd twist, Trump fills a room with cat litter in an attempt to trigger toxoplasmosis, but once again, Carr becomes the unintended victim, landing in the hospital with the infection. The episode also balances this political satire with a subplot at South Park Elementary, where the kids discover prediction apps and start betting on outrageous scenarios, including a wildly exaggerated claim that Kyle Broflovski's (Matt Stone) mom bombed Gaza and destroyed a hospital, as per Soap Central. The story escalates further when Kyle's mother, Sheila Broflovski (Mona Marshall), determined to confront the accusations personally, flies to Israel.

In a fiery confrontation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she calls out policies that make life difficult for American Jews. New episodes of Season 27 continue to release every Wednesday at 10 pm ET on Comedy Central and are available for streaming the following day on Paramount+, as well as on platforms like Philo, Sling, Fubo, and DirecTV. The season is set to conclude with its finale on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.