'Only Murders in the Building' fans have solved Season 4's second murder mystery

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 has another victim which jeopardizes the trio's investigation in Episode 6

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Episode 6 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 dropped several unexpected bombshells. Hold your breath as I mention a major spoiler ahead! Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin) have discovered that Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) dead body wasn’t the only one burned in the incinerator. The revelation takes the case in an entirely new direction as the trio is now looking at two murder mysteries while fearing for their own life.

Aired on Tuesday, October 1, Episode 6 of the latest season followed the trio's attempt to establish a link between the Brother Sisters (played by Catherine Cohen and Siena Werber), Dudenoff (Griffin Dunne) and Sazz Pataki. As they confronted the sister duo, a shocking discovery about the second victim baffled them.

Who's the second victim in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4?

Griffin Dunne, Catherine Cohen, and Siena Werber in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 (@hulu)

Detective Williams handed over Sazz's mortal remains to Charles. In a moment of grief, the trio found out that the remains contained two replacement shoulders, and both of them were left. While one belonged to Sazz, Mabel decided to track the serial number to ID the second victim who was burned in the incinerator.

While the trio suspected that the Brother Sisters killed Sazz on the order of Dudenoff, it was eventually found out that the second metal shoulder belonged to Dudenoff. The Brother Sisters then revealed that they lost touch with Dudenoff three years ago. It implies that Dudenoff was killed around the same time when the trio started their podcast.

Dudenoff was a film professor who lived in the West Tower of Arconia. It's his apartment from where the bullet was shot that killed Sazz.

Fans have a perfect theory about Dudenoff's death in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 (@hulu)

At this point, the trio is clueless about who killed Sazz and Dudenoff. However, eagle-eyed fans have made up an interesting theory that seems like a perfect plot for this season. Shortly after Episode 6 of 'OMITB' Season 4 was aired, a fan took to Reddit and explained that Dudenoff might have died of natural causes and someone benefitted from it by keeping his death a secret.

Explaining in detail, a fan wrote, "I think nobody killed Dudenoff. (I'd like to preface that I am a casual watcher and miss things sometimes) I think the Westies found Dudenoff died of natural causes. They realized that they only got their cheap rent from Dudenoff so they hid his death. They put him in the incinerator and then pretended that he was still alive. Would love to see if anyone has more facts to back this theory up, I could just be spitballing."

This fan theory has drawn the attention of several fans. Someone replied, "Oh shoot, that would make a lot of sense. They keep cashing the social security checks to keep up appearances. Det. Williams needs to check those bodega cams ASAP."

Noticing an intricate detail from Episode 6, someone added, "The Westies looked super suspicious when the trio mentioned that Dudenoff was back."

"This makes sense! And would account for why Helga is no longer around. Maybe she didn’t want to keep up the lie that he was alive. Rudy just said ‘she is paranoid'," added another Reddit user.

The revelation of Dudenoff's death has been a big shock for the trio as they had been suspecting him as this season's killer. They'll now have to dig deeper to investigate both mysteries while ensuring that they don't become the next target.

Six episodes of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

