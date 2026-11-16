‘Slow Horses’ star Olivia Cooke hints at the spy thriller's ending as she shares an emotional update

With 'Slow Horses' Season 7 set to arrive in 2027, Olivia Cooke shares an emotional update about the spy thriller's future

With the upcoming ‘Slow Horses’ Season 7 expected to premiere next year, Olivia Cooke, who returned to the spy thriller in Season 6, shared an update regarding the show’s potential conclusion. In her latest interview with The Times, the actress reflected on the ongoing filming and noted, “I’m shooting the last season!” However, she added, “Never say never!” ‘House Of The Dragon’ star added, “But I think that’s what we’ve been told and it definitely feels like we are ending. We are all melancholy, distracted. Yesterday, I got in the make-up chair and cried. The show’s been a shining light and I’ve told my partner I need two weeks to get over it. I’m going to be depressed.”

Gary Oldman in 'Slow Horses' (Image Source: @appletv+)

Cooke played Sid Baker in ‘Slow Horses’ Season 1, after which her character seemed to have been killed off. However, the recently released Season 6 of the Apple TV series reprised her role, and she’s seen as alive. Referring to her surprising return, she noted, “They were checking my availability over the years. And we stayed in touch. It was like I’d never left.” Because of her busy schedule from HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon,’ her return to ‘Slow Horses’ had been quite difficult.

A still from 'Slow Horses' Season 6 (Image Source: Apple TV)

Ahead of the Season 6 premiere, Apple renewed ‘Slow Horses’ for its Season 8 in September. It will feature six episodes and is adapted from ‘Clown Town,’ which is Mick Herron’s ‘Slough House’s’ ninth book. The official synopsis describes it as, “Jackson Lamb and Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) face off in their most explosive confrontation yet.” It continues, “When a botched attempt to blackmail the Park puts Taverner on the offensive, it is up to Lamb to unravel one of MI5’s darkest secrets and put an end to it once and for all.” As for ‘Slow Horses’ Season 7, which fans are eagerly waiting for, it is scheduled to premiere in 2027, followed by Season 8 the year after. The series features Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Rosalind Eleazar, Kristin Scott Thomas, Ruth Bradley, Christopher Chung, Saskia Reeves, Jonathan Pryce, and Cooke.