Robyn Coffin set to take a break from ‘Chicago Fire’ and the reason is heartbreaking

Robyn Coffin has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover expenses during her cancer treatment

The 'Chicago Fire' family has received some heartbreaking news. Robyn Coffin, who has appeared on the show since its first season, may take a break from the procedural. The actress has become a fan favorite for her portrayal of Cindy Herrmann, whose most significant storyline to date involved her battle with lung cancer in Season 11. The actress last appeared in the procedural in the Season 14 finale, when Cindy and her husband Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) renewed their vows. With fans hoping to see her appear in the milestone 15th season, a real-life health challenge could affect her involvement.

A still of Cindy from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

According to One Chicago Center, the crew recently wrapped up the highly anticipated crossover and are expected to be filming midseason episodes. Robyn hasn't been spotted filming, although she typically appears in select episodes centered on Christopher's storylines. However, this might not be the case in the ongoing season as Robyn Coffin has been diagnosed with cancer. The world learned of the diagnosis through a GoFundMe campaign set up by the actress and Gianine DeFrancesco.

The fundraiser aims to help the actress cover expenses during her fight against breast cancer. "Robyn has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Terrible news. The good news – she has a crack team at the hospital organizing and planning her surgery, aftercare and recovery. The great news – Robyn’s adoring husband Grant and supportive friends will be wonderful caregivers. Add to that, Robyn has a really big village, and she and Grant are calling on that village to help out," the GoFundMe's description reads.

A still of Christopher and Cindy from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

The actress is yet to find out whether she needs a partial or full mastectomy. If she undergoes a full mastectomy, her recovery could keep her away from work for several weeks. This could affect her chances of appearing in the current season of the procedural. If she has not filmed any episodes so far, Cindy may not feature in Season 15 at all. For now, Robyn's priority is her treatment and recovery.

A still from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

The actress is seeking financial assistance because she will owe a minimum of $40k after treatment. "While she and her husband have insurance, it is not through the actors' union, and it only covers 50% of her procedures. As of now, she will owe a minimum of $40k. And the longer she is off work, the more behind she will get financially, with more expenses piling on," the description further states. The fundraiser aims to collect $50k, of which $20k has been raised so far.