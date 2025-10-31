'Hotel Transylvania' spinoff 'Motel Transylvania' gets a release date — here’s all you need to know

'Motel Transylvania' will revolve around Dracula and his daughter, Mavis, as they head to California and open a brand new resort

Netflix has officially revealed the new release window of the 'Hotel Transylvania' spinoff series 'Motel Transylvania.' On October 30, 2025, Sony Pictures Animation and the streaming platform made the big announcement regarding the release of the highly anticipated spin-off series through a joint Instagram post. The fans of the hit animated franchise will have to wait longer as the spinoff series 'Motel Transylvania' will be arriving on Netflix in 2027. The caption of the Instagram post read, "The gremlin wrecking crew is working overtime at the MOTEL TRANSYLVANIA — coming to Netflix in 2027!"

Shortly afterward, several fans expressed their excitement for the spin-off series 'Motel Transylvania' in the comments section of the Instagram post. One social media user wrote, "I can’t wait for it. ❤️." A social media user penned, "I've waited a few months for this." A third fan remarked, "For the love of good, do not delay beyond the Spider-Verse again."

Another netizen commented, "It sucks that the series got delayed but it’s fine at least they have more time on it to make it right but man 2027 is going to be a fun year for Animation since Sonic Movie 4, Frozen 3, Shrek 5, Ice Age 6, TMNT Mutant Mayhem 2, Spider Man Across The Spider-Verse The Simpsons Movie 2, The Bluey Movie, Cars Lightning Racers, The Batman Part 2, Avengers Secret Wars, and more so we’re all in for a big ride for animation and live action in 2027."

In case you're wondering, let us tell you, 'Motel Transylvania' will revolve around Dracula and his daughter, Mavis, as they head to California and open a brand new resort for humans and monsters. The new project is being produced by Sony Pictures Animation, best known for the successful 'Hotel Transylvania' franchise. Up until this moment, no additional details about the spin-off series have been disclosed by the studio. For the unversed, 'Motel Transylvania' is the second animated spin-off that has been derived from the popular franchise. The first one was called 'Hotel Transylvania: The Series,' which aired on the Disney Channel for two years from 2017 to 2020.