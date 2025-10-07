Is 'Fast & Furious 11' coming? Vin Diesel's popular franchise gets a harsh reality check

'Fast & Furious 11' is expected to be the final film in the franchise but its budget is raising concerns.

These days, all the fans of 'Fast & Furious' are curious to learn more about the future of the hit action franchise, which focuses on a series of films about street racing, heists, and spies. The first film, which was named 'The Fast and the Furious,' saw the light of day in June 2011, and it turned out to be a big hit. With each film, the franchise continued to break box office records. When 'Fast Five' was released in the theatres in 2011, it smashed many records and grossed $626 million worldwide. Back in the day, this particular film became the highest-grossing movie in the franchise. Later on down the line, 'Furious 7' and 'The Fate of the Furious' made over $1 billion at the box office.

However, in recent years, the popularity of the franchise has declined. The box office collections of 'F9' and 'Fast X' came as a big disappointment to the producers, including Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Neal H. Moritz, Samantha Vincent, and Jeff Kirschenbaum. It seems like now the viewers are not that invested in Dominic Toretto and his family's story as they once were. Even Jason Momoa's villain arc couldn't save the tenth instalment of the franchise.

For the unversed, let us share with you that 'Fast X' ends on a cliffhanger as Dom (played by Vin Diesel) and his son try to survive a huge explosion caused by Dante Reyes (essayed by Jason Momoa). Nevertheless, the fans may never find out what happens to Dom, as there is no update on the release date of 'Fast X: Part 2', and considering the underwhelming box office collections of the latest films in the franchise, there may not be a 'Fast 11' if Universal and Diesel don't make some compromises. 'Fast X' wasn't a flop film, but it didn't meet Universal's expectations. The film, which was made on a budget of $340 million, grossed $704 million worldwide, but it needed around $850 million to break even.

As per a report by The Wall Street Journal, the budget of 'Fast 11' remains a topic of concern for the studio. The initial script needs a budget of $250 million, but Universal isn't ready to spend a penny beyond $200 million. A large portion of the budget goes to the massive cast and the expenses of filming in international locations. It has been reported by the media outlet that Universal is looking to restrict the number of international locations and minimize the cast size. That will be a big challenge for the upcoming film as it has a big cast and is expected to feature the return of Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

While making an appearance at the 2025 FuelFest in Los Angeles, Diesel revealed that he agreed to make 'Fast 11' with Universal on three conditions. According to Hot Cars, the first one was that the film would receive an April 2027 release date. The second was that the film would bring back street-racing in Los Angeles, and the third was that Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner would return. Based on the report from WSJ, it appears that Universal didn't agree to Diesel's conditions, and the actor was just trying to hype the crowd.