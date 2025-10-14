‘Send Help’ First Look: Rachel McAdams, ‘Maze Runner’ star fight to survive in Sam Raimi thriller

Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien's psychological survival thriller has a major update

It's a fight to survive for Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien in the first look at Sam Raimi's survival thriller, 'Send Out'. The upcoming 2026 flick follows two co-workers who can't stand the sight of each other and are now s sole survivors of a plane crash. Left stranded on a deserted island, the story follows their journey as they look to come back to civilization in one piece. Written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, 'Send Our' is labeled as a psychological thriller and a dark comedy.

Linda Liddle (McAdams) and her boss, Bradley Preston (O'Brien), manage to survive a deadly crash, but the latter is dependent on Liddle to help him survive after he's injured in the crash. The first look images obtained exclusively by Entertainment Weekly show an injured O'Brien staring at McAdams. Other shots see McAdams brandishing a spear and helping an injured O'Brien drink water from a coconut.

Speaking to the outlet, Raimi shed light on one of the pictures doing the rounds. "Rachel's character has just been washed ashore from a plane crash and is the only survivor, along with her terrible boss," Raimi says, explaining the photo at the top of the article. "It's the beginning of their time on the island, and Linda is just starting to put her survivalist hobbies to the test. Dylan's character is injured, in and out of consciousness, and Linda feeds him coconut water."

With the two at loggerheads, the film follows how the duo will have to put their differences aside and face the perils that await them on the island. "What I really love about this story is that it's an underdog tale at its core. Not only is it about survival on a deserted island, but it's also a story of female empowerment and transformation," the director further added. "Watching a once-powerful boss find himself dependent on someone he underestimated is satisfying. Our story is universal! We need to encourage our society to treat people with respect and kindness, regardless of status. It's especially rewarding to see our heroine, Linda, come into her own in such an unexpected environment."

'Send Out' marks McAdams' major movie project after her 2023 coming-of-age drama, 'Are You There God? It's me, Margaret'. The movie received critical acclaim, but underperformed commercially. 'Send Out' releases January 30, 2026. Only time will tell if Liddle and Preston will make it out alive.