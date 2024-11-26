'Dune: Prophecy' gets one thing right that 'Dune: Part Two' couldn't

'Dune: Prophecy' manages to redeem something that 'Dune: Part Two' missed, and we couldn’t be more grateful for it

May contain spoilers for 'Dune: Prophecy' on HBO

There's no denying the fact that we loved Denis Villeneuve's big-screen adaptations of Frank Herbert's 'Dune' universe, but we had one major issue that 'Dune: Prophecy' appears to have resolved. The HBO series, which serves as a prequel to the movies, may have its flaws, but the way it handled Spice Agony deserves every bit of praise.

Before delving further, let’s briefly recall what Spice Agony is. It's a Bene Gesserit ritual where a trained Sister consumes Water of Life, a spice-rich poison derived from baby sandworms. The ritual enables her to unlock her genetic memory and access the wisdom of her ancestors, ultimately transforming her into a Reverend Mother. Years of rigorous training help a Sister to transform the poison within her body and come out alive, and if they fail, they meet a tragic end. This process was underplayed in 'Dune: Part Two', but thankfully, 'Dune: Prophecy' has done it justice.

Jessica's transformation in 'Dune: Part Two' feels rushed

Rebecca Ferguson in 'Dune: Part Two' (Warner Media)

Before delving into 'Dune: Prophecy', let's discuss Denis Villeneuve's handling of this pivotal aspect of the Sisterhood. In the film, Jessica's (Rebecca Ferguson) decision to take the Water of Life is meant to replace the dying Reverend Mother, but there's a twist—she's pregnant. This Water of Life doesn't only affect Jessica but also gives her unborn daughter, Alia, immense power and awareness, even while still in the womb.

Those who have read Frank Herbert's novel would know that this moment is intense, with Jessica and the Fremen's Reverend Mother Ramallo communicating through a shared mental space. Unfortunately, in Villeneuve's adaptation, this moment falls flat. It fails to capture the mind-bending intensity, instead, we see Jessica in pain, the water flowing through her, and a brief mention of the risk posed by her pregnancy. The scene feels rushed as it misses the depth and the haunting sense of memory that made it so compelling in the novel.

'Dune: Prophecy' perfectly portrays the Spice Agony

Chloe Lea in a still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

In 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2, we see Tula (Olivia Williams) pursuing Lila (Chloe Lea) to undergo the risky process even though she isn't trained yet. The reason? She is the descendent of Mother Raquella (Cathy Tyson) and Valya (Emily Watson) wants Lila's help to gain insight into the looming danger.

Sister Lila goes through the Spice Agony in the hopes of obtaining information from her ancestors that could help the Sisters face the threat. Though the circumstances of her Agony are far different from Jessica's, the comparison is inevitable as they both portray different versions of the same ritual. And without a doubt, 'Dune: Prophecy' does it better.

As the process begins, we see shots of the Water of Life swirling with her blood, a visual straight out of Villeneuve's film. But after that, we’re taken into something even stranger and more terrifying. Lila ends up in a vast cavern full of faceless Sisters — a perfect physical representation of Lila's ancestral memory.

We see the memories of Lila's ancestors pouring into her, similar to Jessica's experience receiving Ramallo's memories in Herbert's 'Dune'. The series takes the Agony one step further, portraying the horror of the process. The Sisters in the cave don't move naturally. Some shamble towards Lila. Others crawl along the ceiling and down the walls. They surround and attack her, falling on her body like zombies devouring a corpse. It's an overwhelming moment, both for Lila and the audience, and it captures the do-or-die panic of the Agony in a much more visceral sense than 'Dune: Part Two'.

