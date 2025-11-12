'Elsbeth' Season 3 just landed three Emmy winners, and their characters could be the show’s most chaotic yet

'Elsbeth' Season 3 stacks its guest list with Steve Buscemi, Jeff Hiller & Hamish Linklater — each tied to crimes with killer twists

The ongoing 'Elsbeth' Season 3 has recently added three new stars to its list of guests, as per a recent report by Variety. Emmy Award winners Steve Buscemi and Jeff Hiller, along with Broadway alum Hamish Linklater, will appear on the CBS show as guest stars. As per the tradition of the mystery-of-the-week show, the guest stars usually find themselves at the tail end of the crime, which is then investigated by the attorney Elsbeth Tascioni.

The makers of 'Elsbeth' have come up with quite ingenious character arcs for the three guest stars. Hiller will be seen as one of the top wigmakers in New York City, who exclusively caters to a high-profile clientele. His role is defined as, "Consigned to creating toupees for Wall Street execs and medical patients, Felix dreams of more glamorous assignments. When his ambition leads to some very bad decisions, one of his rivals ends up dead.” On the other hand, Linklater will be appearing as a tech entrepreneur who has a fixation on being immortal and is, by association, a fitness freak.

However, trouble is surely bound to haunt Linklater's character since his obsession "requires a strict diet, exercise, pharmaceuticals, sleep regimen, and possibly murder." Lastly, Buscemi will play the character of a five-time crossword champion with his sights set on winning the current championship. Nevertheless, he would soon land himself in troubled waters owing to his being an "obsessive perfectionist". The character description further reads: "Simon winds up in a deadly battle with the puzzle’s long-time editor over pop culture clues and a certain female contestant.”

Buscemi is an established character actor with films such as 'Reservoir Dogs', 'The Big Lebowski', and 'Fargo' to commend himself. He has led a successful TV acting career and has appeared on 'The Sopranos' as well as led the HBO show 'Boardwalk Empire' as Nucky Thompson. He was most recently seen on the sophomore season of 'Wednesday' on Netflix. His upcoming film works include a Martin McDonagh directorial called 'Wild Horse Nine'. Linklater, on the other hand, has been a Broadway regular and has appeared in the production of 'Seminar' alongside Alan Rickman.

Linklater has also made a name for himself onscreen with strong performances in 'Midnight Mass', 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey', and 'Gen V' on Prime Video. Hiller has carved out a niche for himself based on his performance in 'Somebody Somewhere', which earned him the supporting comedy actor Emmy. He is slated to appear next in 'Stumble' on NBC and 'Widow's Bay' on Apple TV+. Apart from the above-mentioned names, several other guest stars have added their names to the roster, including William Jackson Harper, Tony Hale, Lois Smith, Stephen Colbert, and Annaleigh Ashford.