'Elsbeth' Season 3 heats up the drama with three guest stars including a Grammy winner

Lindsey Normington is one of the guest stars who will appear in 'Elsbeth' Season 3

CBS' hit show, 'Elsbeth,' is all set to welcome three guest stars in its Season 3. The spin-off of 'The Good Wife' delves into the life of a special attorney, Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston). Working as an NYPD consent decree with a hidden agenda, Elsbeth can be seen employing her unique skills to solve the crimes on the show. With ongoing Season 3, the crime drama has fans on the edge with its howcatchem narrative and with the news of three new stars joining the show, the wait for the new episodes is getting harder than expected.

A still of Carrie Preston and Carra Patterson from 'Elsbeth' (Image Source: CBS | Elsbeth)

As per reports, 'Elsbeth' has added Lindsey Normington, Jaime Pressly, and Andrew Rannells as guest stars for Season 3. Normington will appear in Episode 307 as Alaia Jade, a sensitive pop star who buys a convent to turn into a recording studio while clashing with the mother superior (Dianne Wiest). Her past credits include 'Hacks' (HBO) and 'All Rise' (CBS).

Pressly stars in Episode 309 as Tiff Giles, a former model turned bartender who returns to New York for a reunion seeking closure and revenge, as per Deadline. Pressly, who won an Emmy Award for her role as Joy Turner on 'My Name Is Earl,' has also appeared in films such as 'Not Another Teen Movie,' 'Joe Dirt,' and 'The Re-Education of Molly Singer.' Rannells will feature in Episode 310 as Harris, a former dancer and ballet board member who takes action after his daughter loses her dream role when the company replaces The Nutcracker with an avant-garde version.

Rannells, a Grammy winner and two-time Tony nominee, is best known for playing Elijah Krantz in HBO's 'Girls.' He recently reunited with creator Lena Dunham for Netflix's 'Too Much.' His other credits include 'Black Monday,' 'Welcome to Chippendales,' 'A Simple Favor' and its sequel, and 'The Boys in the Band.' Notably, 'Elsbeth' is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Robert and Michelle King, showrunner Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff, and Gail Barringer.

'Elsbeth' Season 3 premiered on Sunday, October 12, following the 'Matlock' Season 2 premiere as part of a special CBS event. As of October 2025, CBS has confirmed at least five episodes for Season 3. The first season had 10 episodes, while Season 2 featured 20, as per People. New episodes of 'Elsbeth' will air Thursdays at 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT on CBS.

