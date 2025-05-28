Alix Earle admits she's ‘nervous’ for ‘DWTS’ — but one sweet reason made her say yes

"I’m so excited. I mean, it was like a no brainer when they asked me to do it," Alix Earle said of 'DWTS.'

TikTok star Alix Earle is ready to show off her moves on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34! During an interview with Access Hollywood Digital’s Lauren Herbert on the red carpet of the AMA’s, Earle shared her enthusiasm about joining the upcoming season of the ABC dance competition 'DWTS.' Earle quipped, “I’m so excited. I mean, it was like a no-brainer when they asked me to do it. I’m a little nervous, not going to lie. Like, I’m not sure how I’ll do or how I’ll be, but I’m ready to, like, put myself to the challenge."

The 24-year-old influencer further elaborated, "And everyone who does it was like, it's such a family and such a community, and you have so much fun. So, I'm excited to, like, really get to meet everyone. Now I can finally start, like, following everyone on TikTok and Instagram because I didn't want to, like, give it away before when I knew. So I'm excited to meet everyone." When Earle was told that pro dancer Ezra Sosa wanted to be her dance partner, Earle replied, "Oh my gosh. I met Ezra last year very briefly. He is so, so sweet and fun. I mean, I would be honored to be his partner. I’d be honored to be anyone’s partner. I’m just happy to be there.”

When Earle was asked if she had the chance to meet Australian conservationist Robert Irwin, her fellow competitor for 'DWTS' Season 34, she said, "No, I haven't met him yet, but I'm very excited to." Speaking of Irwin, Herbert went on to say, "And he's good at dancing. So, I mean, I feel like you're going to have a tough competition," to which Earle retorted, "Exactly. But I love a good competition."

Earle, who shot to fame on TikTok, was announced as the second contestant for the upcoming season of 'Dancing With The Stars' on 'Good Morning America' on May 22. While having a conversation with 'GMA' anchors Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer, Earle said, "I've always been a fan of 'Dancing with the Stars.' I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma, and she'd always say, 'Maybe one day you could be on there.' I'm ready to challenge myself. I think it's going to be a lot of fun, so it was a very obvious answer to say yes."

Earle also stated that she would love to vlog her experience on the dance show and give her fans a closer look at all the backstage secrets. As per People magazine, while raving over 'Dancing With The Stars,' Earle exclaimed, "As someone who was glued to the TV last year with Dancing with the Stars and on social media, I'm like, give me the drama, what's the tea, who's dating? I want to know. So I'm excited to see it in real life and be able to share it. I'll be the inside scoop."