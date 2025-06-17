Julianne Hough reveals what ‘DWTS’ viewers really want — and shares advice for season 34 stars

'Dancing With the Stars' season 34 is already generating buzz for its sensational cast and dance pros. The reality dance competition returns this fall, with co-host Julianne Hough back on the ballroom stage. The former pro and judge offered heartfelt advice to season 34 contestants in an interview with Well+Good magazine. "My advice for celebrity contestants never really changes," Hough revealed. "If you can commit fully and put yourself in a vulnerable situation, knowing that the show is there to highlight you and encourage you, all people want to do is get to know you and get to see you," she explained.

"The more authentic, the more real, the more vulnerable you can be and share the journey, the better, because that's all people really want: They want to go on that journey and see themselves in you," Hough added. Recently, the former pro shared a nostalgic reel on Instagram mapping her incredible 20-year journey on DWTS, "20 years of Dancing with the Stars. Wow. What a journey. What started as a niche ballroom dance show turned into something so much bigger," she wrote in the lengthy post. She went on to praise the reality dance show for bringing the ballroom competition directly into millions of homes. Recalling her emotional journey, Hough went on to reveal that she joined the show at 18, "fresh out of Utah with $2000 in her pocket."

Hough noted her two Mirrorball Trophy wins and even revealed a medical emergency she experienced live on air. "Had a cyst burst on live TV (yep, that happened)," she admitted. Speaking about her co-hosting act, she continued, "I’m co-hosting the show that quite literally raised me. I’ve gotten to experience nearly every role this show has to offer, and each one has taught me something new." While concluding her gratitude post, Hough thanked DWTS for becoming her extended family and promised to continue entertaining her fans with her "love story with dance."

Julianne Hough speaks during AOL Build Speaker Series for 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' on July 11, 2016, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mireya Acierto)

In her interview with the wellness magazine, Hough revealed that her DMs are filled with aspiring celebrity contestants eyeing a spot in the coveted dance reality show. However, the co-host admitted to having a checklist when it came to her favorite would-be celebrity contestants she wished to see competing for the Mirrorball Trophy. Hough went on to name the current sensation, 'Traitors' influencer Dylan Efron, TV host Kelly Ripa, and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho as some of the popular faces she wanted in the upcoming season.

She continued by stating that dance and music create a personal bond with the audience. "You're not only connecting with yourself and your body, but you're also connecting with people around you. That's why community and movement and dance is, I think, even more beneficial than doing it by yourself." DWTS has already announced two celebrity contestants, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and TikTok influencer Alix Earle. The rest of the cast is expected to be revealed with much fanfare as the excitement among fans continues to reach a feverish pitch.