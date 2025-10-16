Iconic DC villain confirmed to appear in next ‘Batman’ movie and it’s everything we hoped for

The news comes on the back of DC announcing four movies to adapt the 'Batman: Knightfall' comics arc

Bane will be the key villain in the next 'Batman' movie. With the masked vigilante coming to animation in 2026, Bane is one of the antagonists playing a key role. Earlier this year, 'Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires' was released, and the next year will see a new villain in the mix. This comes on the back of DC announcing four movies to adapt the 'Batman: Knightfall' comics arc. The first movie is titled 'Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall' — the epic comic that sees Bane break Batman's back.

DC confirmed that Bane will be Batman's archnemesis in the new movie. The official synopsis reads, "When the mysterious behemoth known only as Bane frees Batman’s entire Rogue’s Gallery from Arkham Asylum, the Caped Crusader is pushed to his mental and physical breaking point." At the time of writing, there is no official word on who will voice the villain and the other characters in the movie. 'Knightfall' will be helmed by Jeff Wamester, based on a script by Jeremy Adams. Rick Morales is tapped as the supervising producer. Michael Uslan and Sam Register serve as executive producers.

While 'Knightfall' will be the first time DC is expected to borrow from the comics, the back-break was woven into Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight Rises' in 2012. Tom Hardy's Bane broke Christian Bale's Batman and wreaked havoc in Gotham. In related news, Hardy weighed in on the possibility of returning as the terrifying villain in the future. Speaking to ET Online, "Oh, hell yeah. I'd love to, the 'Venom' star. "But I don't know if that's for me. I did my run, let somebody else have a go."

DC faithful will also be keen on seeing what Matt Reeves has in store in 'Batman 2', starring Robert Pattinson. While not delving too much into the storyline, he did provide an inkling of what was to come. Per Variety, "In a lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn’t quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character’s sort of arch," Reeves said. “But I never wanted to lose [Robert Pattinson] at the center of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on." Whether Bane appears in Reeves' movie remains to be seen, but his major presence in 'Knightfall' has surely left fans looking forward to the animated movie.