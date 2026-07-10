Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2 sets Netflix release date and it’s sooner than you think

Eddie and Susie take their operation to Italy, where new allies and dangerous rivals emerge, putting their partnership to the ultimate test.

Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ is returning to Netflix on September 3, with Theo James and Kaya Scodelario reprising their roles at the center of the crime drama. Netflix confirmed the release date along with a teaser and first-look images from the upcoming season. The story takes Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass beyond the cannabis operation hidden beneath the Halstead estate as they expand their business into Italy, where new alliances and threats test both their criminal enterprise and their partnership. Season 2 picks up one year after Eddie and Susie joined forces within Bobby Glass’ criminal empire. Eddie, who inherited his family estate before uncovering the illicit operation beneath it, has grown more confident in his role. However, the official logline suggests that Bobby, played by Ray Winstone, is making increasingly unreliable decisions. This forces Eddie and Susie to consider whether they should step in or risk losing everything they have built.

The new season follows Eddie and Susie as they attempt to establish their operation around Italy’s lakeside villas. Their expansion introduces Eddie to Marco Moretti, an Italian crime boss portrayed by Sergio Castellitto. Michele Morrone joins as Cico Maldini, a fixer brought in to help navigate the local criminal landscape. Executive producer and co-writer Matthew Read said that while Cico assists with the operation, he is not someone to be trusted. Eddie also tries to strengthen his position within legitimate circles while continuing his work with Susie. His decisions will test his loyalties and raise questions about how much control he truly wants. At the same time, the season continues to explore the evolving relationship between Eddie and Susie, whose bond developed while managing threats to the Glass family business. Read noted that the writers introduced several challenges for the pair while maintaining the underlying connection between them.

Ray Winstone as Bobby Glass sits beside a lake with a cigar and a drink in ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix Tudum | Photo by Christopher Raphael)

James, Scodelario, and Winstone return alongside several familiar faces from the cast. Joely Richardson reprises her role as Lady Sabrina, while Vinnie Jones returns as Geoff Seacombe. Daniel Ings, Jasmine Blackborow, Michael Vu, Harry Goodwins, Ruby Sear, Pearce Quigley, and Giancarlo Esposito are also back for the second season. Netflix also released first-look images featuring many of the returning characters.

Michele Morrone as fixer Cico Maldini in a first-look image from ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix Tudum | Photo by Matt Towers)

New additions to the cast include Hugh Bonneville, known for ‘I Came By’ and ‘The Agency,’ and Benjamin Clementine, who appeared in ‘Dune’ and ‘Blitz.’ Benedetta Porcaroli joins as Bella, while Amra Mallassi, Tyler Conti, British boxer Chris Eubank Jr., and broadcaster Maya Jama have also been cast. Castellitto and Morrone join the Italy-based storyline as Marco Moretti and Cico Maldini. One of the first images shows Maya Jama as Aisha alongside Mallassi’s Amir.

Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass stands beside Theo James as Eddie Horniman in ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix Tudum | Photo by Christopher Raphael)

Guy Ritchie created the Netflix series after directing the 2019 film of the same name. Ritchie and Matthew Read serve as writers and executive producers, with Ritchie also returning to direct. Eran Creevy is directing episodes, while Will Gould, Frith Tiplady, Simon Crawford Collins, and Ivan Atkinson are among the executive producers. The first season premiered in March 2024 and stayed on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English-language TV chart for 10 weeks.