‘Love Story’ star joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ — here’s everything we know about the role

The ‘Love Story’ actor will appear alongside returning star Sydney Sweeney and newcomer Kirsten Dunst in ‘The Housemaid 2’

Paul Anthony Kelly’s career continues to pick up speed. Fresh off attracting attention for portraying John F. Kennedy Jr. in FX’s ‘Love Story’, the rising actor has secured a prominent role in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’. This serves as the upcoming sequel to Lionsgate’s theatrical success ‘The Housemaid’. According to Deadline, Kelly has been cast in the thriller follow-up, which will serve as his feature film debut. The actor will appear alongside returning star Sydney Sweeney and newcomer Kirsten Dunst. Kelly has been cast as Douglas Garrick, a wealthy businessman married to Dunst’s character, Wendy. The couple becomes connected to Millie, the housemaid portrayed by Sweeney, when she starts working for them.

Welcome home, Douglas. Paul Anthony Kelly joins the cast of The Housemaid’s Secret: coming to theaters December 17, 2027. pic.twitter.com/1tG3t15uIH — The Housemaid (@HousemaidMovie) June 11, 2026

On the surface, it may sound like a straightforward employment arrangement, but anyone familiar with Freida McFadden’s books knows things are rarely that simple. The original film introduced audiences to Millie, a woman desperate to move forward from a troubled past. She believed she had found stability when she accepted a live-in housekeeping job with an affluent family. Instead, she became entangled in a web of deception, manipulation, and hidden motives that grew darker with every revelation. Released during the holiday season, ‘The Housemaid’ exceeded expectations as it earned more than $400 million globally. Once those box office numbers started rolling in, it did not take long for Lionsgate to approve another installment. Now the studio is moving ahead with the second chapter of McFadden’s bestselling thriller series, and expectations are understandably much higher.

A still of Sydney Sweeney from 'The Housemaid' (Image Source: YouTube | @LionsgateMovies)

While many details remain confidential, the premise of the sequel offers enough information to spark curiosity. Millie accepts another housekeeping job, but her new employer presents a strange situation from the start. The woman she works for remains hidden behind a locked door, and Millie is forbidden from seeing her. As Millie becomes increasingly suspicious, she starts uncovering information that suggests something far more disturbing may be happening inside the home. Paul Feig is returning to direct after overseeing the first film. The filmmaker is once again teaming up with screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first movie and is writing the sequel based on McFadden’s second novel. Returning cast member Michele Morrone is also set to reprise his role as Enzo, a character who became an important figure in Millie’s life during the first chapter.

Stills of Michele Morrone and Sydney Sweeney from 'The Housemaid' (Image Source: Instagram | @housemaidmovie)

Several key creative figures are also staying involved behind the camera. Production duties will once again be shared among Todd Lieberman for Hidden Pictures, Feig and Laura Fischer through Pretty Dangerous Pictures, and Sweeney, who continues expanding her producing career through her Honey Trap banner. Additional members of the production team include executive producers Carly Elter and Alex Young from Hidden Pictures. Kaylee McGregor will serve as co-producer for Honey Trap, while Chelsea Kujawa and Maria Ascanio are overseeing the project on behalf of Lionsgate. The studio has already locked in a release date, with ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2027.