'Matlock': CBS's Kathy Bates show kicks-off with a game-changing secret

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Matlock'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) successfully establishes her worth as an efficient lawyer in the premiere episode of CBS's 'Matlock.' Based on the popular 1986 television series of the same name, 'Matlock' follows the journey of Madeline, a lawyer who seeks a new work opportunity after not practicing since 1991.

Despite her time away, Madeline continues to demonstrate her abilities as she helps Olympia (Skye P Marshall) in solving a case. At first, it seems that everything Madeline has revealed about herself is accurate and she’s genuinely working to rebuild her career. However, the unexpected twist at the end of the episode will leave you stunned and may change how you view our new lawyer on the block.

What is Madeline Matlock's secret in 'Matlock'?

Kathy Bates in a still from 'Matlock' (@cbs)

Madeline is introduced to viewers as a lawyer who, despite her long absence from the profession, is eager to re-enter the legal world. Throughout the episode, she emphasizes the fact that her husband died, leaving her with significant gambling debts, and she struggles with the loss of her daughter, who died from a drug overdose—a tragedy for which she holds herself responsible. Another thing we note about her is her legal ability; it soon becomes clear that Madeline's true motivation for joining the Jacobson/Moore law firm runs deeper than initially presented.

It turns out that Madeline's husband (Sam Anderson) is still alive, and she has a grandson named Alfie (Aaron D Harris). Additionally, she is quite wealthy, raising intriguing questions about why she feels the need to pretend. The answer is she intends to bring down the pharmaceutical corporations that 'Jacobson/Moore' represents. She is privately investigating personnel at the firm who concealed vital evidence in opioid cases, hoping to expose them and seek justice for the lives lost, including her daughter's.

What will Madeline Matlock's plan be in 'Matlock'?

Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock in a still from 'Matlock' (@cbs)

Madeline is the perfect example of the saying 'don't judge a book by its cover' as her true motives come to light. Given her determination to expose individuals responsible for the opioid crisis, she will undoubtedly continue to target important players in law firms, including Julian (Jason Ritter) and Olympia.

Madeline's approach is simple, she intends to pose herself as a useful and valuable asset to the firm while secretly gathering evidence against them. Once she gets her hands on something valuable, she will undoubtedly utilize it, resulting in a legal takedown of those guilty for numerous deaths, including her daughter's.

Overall, the opening episode of 'Matlock' is a roller coaster ride, with a crucial case solved and revealing Madeline's true motivations. It will be fascinating to see how this new lawyer's journey unfolds in future episodes.

