Michelle Randolph reveals Taylor Sheridan's bizarre demand for her 'Landman' audition: "I want you to..."

Randolph plays a free-spirited teenager who brings her wild energy to the male-dominated oil industry. But landing the role was no walk in the park.

Taylor Sheridan has built a reputation for crafting intense dramas like Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown. But with his latest series, Landman, he has taken a surprising turn into comedy. Set in the heart of the West Texas oil industry, Landman is full of outrageous family dynamics, power struggles, and over-the-top antics. It’s a lighter, more playful side of Sheridan’s storytelling, and at the center of this chaotic world is Michelle Randolph. Randolph takes on the role of Aynsley Norris, a free-spirited teenager who brings her own wild energy to the male-dominated oil industry. But landing the role was no walk in the park. Despite already starring as Elizabeth Dutton in Sheridan’s 1923, Randolph couldn’t have imagined she would be cast in another of his shows. Then came an unexpected phone call that turned her week upside down.

“The last thing on my mind was Landman,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I thought he was calling about something with 1923.” Instead, he allegedly told her, “There’s this project and this character; I want you to put it on tape by tomorrow morning.” With just 12 hours to prepare and 18 pages of dialogue to memorize, Randolph was thrown into the deep end. “It was drastic enough to put anyone in an anxiety-ridden coma,” she joked. However, she skillfully pulled it off, submitting her tape in time and impressing Sheridan enough to secure the part.

In Landman, Randolph’s Aynsley is a whirlwind of energy in a house full of oil field workers. She’s bold, carefree, and unapologetic, whether she’s strutting around in a bikini or stirring up family drama. Aynsley’s dynamic with her equally wild mother Angela, (Ali Larter), adds even more chaos and comedy to the mix. For Randolph, playing Aynsley was a welcome change from the heavy emotions of her role in 1923. “After my tragic turn in the 1923 Season 1 finale, this comedic and wild-at-heart role feels much deserved,” she said, as reported by FandomWire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Randolph (@michellerandolph)

Randolph’s casting in Landman also sets her apart from the other cast members. She is one of only two actors to play completely different roles in Sheridan’s shows on Paramount. The role has already sparked plenty of buzz for the way her character was portrayed as well as what she is wearing throughout the show. Randolph acknowledged, “At least it’s sparking conversation.” This is what makes Aynsley’s unapologetic presence in a male-dominated world both entertaining and thought-provoking but in a light-hearted way.

Michelle Randolph at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur)

Landman captures the messy, funny, and often ridiculous side of life. Now streaming on Paramount+, Landman airs new episodes every Sunday. For Randolph, the journey from a nerve-wracking audition to a standout performance has shown she is more than ready to take on whatever challenges, and characters Sheridan throws her way.