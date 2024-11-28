'Landman': Fact-checking Billy Bob Thornton's pro-oil speech in Taylor Sheridan's new hit show

In 'Landman', Billy Bob Thornton portrays Tommy Norris, a crisis manager tackling the problems of the West Texas oil industry. The series, created by Taylor Sheridan and based on the 'Boomtown' podcast, shows us a subtle look at the petroleum sector. Rather than pushing a clear pro or anti-oil agenda, it attempts to depict both the human and industrial sides of the business.

Thornton’s character delivers a speech highlighting how petroleum products permeate everyday life, an assertion rooted in fact. Oil derivatives are crucial to numerous sectors, including plastics, pharmaceuticals, and transportation. While Thornton himself insists the show aims to present a balanced narrative, this stance has sparked debate about whether Landman sufficiently addresses the environmental consequences of oil production.

Billy Bob Thorton's character from 'Landman' slams the use of renewable energy

Billy Bob Thornton and Michelle Randolph in a still from 'Landman' (Paramount)

When Kayla Wallace asks, "Please, Mr. Oilman, tell me how the wind is bad for the environment?" Thornton’s Tommy Norris responded, "You have any idea how much diesel will have to burn to mix that much concrete or make that steel and haul this s***t out here and put it together with a 450-foot crane? You want to guess how much oil it takes to lubricate that f*****g thing? Or winterize it? In its 20-year lifespan, it won’t offset the carbon footprint of making it. And don’t get me started on solar panels and the lithium in your tesla battery." "If Exxon thought them f*****g things right there were the future, they would be put all over the goddamn place," he added.

Does 'Landman' address environmental concerns adequately?

Billy Bob Thornton leads the 'Landman' cast as Tommy Norris (James Minchin and Emerson Miller/Paramount)

After looking into different views on 'Landman', I found the show raises some interesting but questionable points about the energy industry. One key claim that stood out is the idea that wind turbines have a short carbon payback period, that is, just six months to two years. While this sounds impressive, it’s not that simple. The timeline can vary based on things like where the turbines are built and how they’re transported. This isn’t just a technical detail; it changes how people might see renewable energy compared to oil and gas.

Another part that made me pause was the idea that renewable energy, like wind power, could be produced entirely using renewable sources. It’s an inspiring thought, but right now, it’s not very realistic. Our energy systems still rely heavily on fossil fuels to build and maintain renewable infrastructure. This part of the show felt a little too optimistic and didn’t fully reflect the current challenges.

That said, 'Landman' tells a powerful story about the people in the oil industry. The show doesn’t just focus on numbers or politics, it’s about the lives affected by the energy world. While this emotional angle makes the show engaging, I think it misses a chance to dive deeper into the environmental impacts. It’s a great watch, but if you’re looking for a balanced view of energy and the environment, it might leave you with more questions than answers.