Taylor Sheridan pushed 82-year-old Harrison Ford to his limits for his '1923' Cowboy role

The series features some important moments from history, all seen through the eyes of the Dutton family.

Popular Hollywood actor Harrison Ford seems to have set his foot in practically every film genre, including sci-fi, and action. In addition to this, his performance in the 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' demonstrates his flexibility. It proves that he is a suitable fit for Westerns too. However, Ford didn't have an easy time playing a cowboy. According to the show's costume designer, he tried on more than 75 different hats before deciding on the perfect one. From learning to ride a horse to playing that grizzled, weathered cowboy role, under the careful direction of director Taylor Sheridan, Ford's transformation into a tough rancher became challenging.

Harrison Ford at the Empire Leicester Square on January 11, 2011, in England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ian Gavan)

Costume designer Janie Bryant once revealed that Sheridan's dedication to realism made the entire process far more complex than initially anticipated. As reported by Fandom Wire, Bryant said, "It’s all about his hat. We made so many for him. All the different colors — trying the different creases, the different brims, the different crown heights." As reported by Variety, the designer added, "It was definitely a process. Taylor is also very specific about the kind of hat that he likes, too. There was a lot of collaboration with Taylor, with Harrison, and myself to create what I call the ‘Jacob.'” The result of this was a look that perfectly suited the Dutton family patriarch.

During an interview in 2023, Ford also opened up about why he chose to sign up for the ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff. As reported by Collider, he said, “Both Helen and I signed up at whatever time without a script and Taylor Sheridan was producing that script while I was making [Shrinking]. We're both thrilled with the outcome and the characters that were created and the opportunities that those characters presented.” The series features some very important moments from history, including Prohibition and the Great Depression, all seen through the eyes of the Dutton family. After the first season's finale, Season 2 was officially approved in early 2023.

Harrison Ford traded his iconic ‘Indiana Jones’ hat for a cowboy hat in the hit ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923.’



Costume designer Janie Bryant has revealed the actor tried on approximately 75 different hats for the role. pic.twitter.com/VZBidfHzpz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 21, 2022

Paramount+ dropped the trailer for the second season of the 'Yellowstone' prequel last month, just as the epic conclusion of 'Yellowstone's fifth season aired. In 1923 season 2, a brutal winter brings in fresh obstacles and unresolved tensions for Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) on the Dutton ranch. To safeguard his family in Montana, Spencer sets out on a dangerous journey home as the Dutton family's legacy is threatened by enemies and harsh elements. On the other hand, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) embarks on a risky transatlantic journey to get back together with Spencer and rekindle their romance.

The second season of '1923' will pick up the saga of the Dutton family, diving deeper into the next generation’s story following the events of 'Yellowstone’s prequel, '1883'. The cast is stacked with talent, including Timothy Dalton as a menacing land baron, and Jerome Flynn as his ruthless enforcer. The outstanding cast also includes Michelle Randolph, Aminah Nieves, and several others. However, in one shocking news for the fans, Brandon Sklenar revealed that the plot will wrap up at the end of Season 2, as reported by Town and Country Magazine.