Who is Kayla Wallace's husband? 'Landman' star gives spouse special shout-out

The 'Landman' actress opened up about her big day with her husband Kevin McGarry, giving fans a glimpse into their special bond

Kayla Wallace, best known for her role in 'Landman', is still basking in the joy of her recent wedding to Kevin McGarry. The couple, who are adored for their private and down-to-earth relationship, have captured fans' hearts with their love story.

Kayla shared heartfelt details about her wedding day and the incredible support she receives from her husband in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight's Deidre Behar at the premiere for 'Landman,' which is set to drop on Sunday, November 17 on Paramount+. While Kayla and Kevin usually keep their personal life low-key, the actress opened up about her big day, giving fans a rare glimpse into their special bond.

Who is Kevin McGarry?

Kevin McGarry attends the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA (Getty Images)

Kevin McGarry, born on March 19, 1985, in Canada, is a well-known actor, especially in Hallmark’s popular romantic dramas. You might recognize him from 'When Calls the Heart' or 'The Wedding Veil' series, where his charming performances have won him a devoted fan base. But there’s more to Kevin than just his on-screen talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Wallace (@imkaylawallace)

He began his journey in the arts by studying Theatre at Fanshawe College in Ontario. His breakout role in 'Open Heart' opened doors to bigger projects, including his now-iconic roles with Hallmark. Outside of acting, Kevin is known for being humble, kind, and incredibly supportive of the people in his life.

Kayla Wallace gushes over husband Kevin McGarry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Wallace (@imkaylawallace)

During the interview, Kayla couldn’t help but share how much Kevin means to her. “He supports me through everything,” she said. She talked about a recent work trip and added, “We were lucky enough for him to be able to come with me to Texas. He drove me to Texas. He's the most supportive husband ever, and I'm just so grateful that we get to experience this together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Wallace (@imkaylawallace)

When reflecting on her wedding day, Kayla shared that the vows they exchanged were the most unforgettable part. “What stands out to me are the vows. That was just an experience that I... It’s once in a lifetime. I was on cloud nine. We wrote them personally,” she revealed.

For Kayla and Kevin, their love story isn’t just about grand moments but also the little ones that show how much they care for each other. It's safe to say the fans are inspired by their deep connection and mutual respect.

'Landman' trailer

'Landman' is all set to premiere on Sunday, November 17 on Paramount+