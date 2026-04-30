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Netflix's 'Man on Fire' series connects with Denzel Washington's hit 2004 film—but here's how it's different

2004 'Man on Fire' movie was directed by late Tony Scott and was second adaptation of the A.J. Quinnell novel but this Netflix series is different.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
A still of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the Netflix series and Denzel Washington in the 2004 movie 'Man on Fire' (Cove Image Source: (L) Netflix; (R) YouTube | @20thCenturyStudios)
A still of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the Netflix series and Denzel Washington in the 2004 movie 'Man on Fire' (Cove Image Source: (L) Netflix; (R) YouTube | @20thCenturyStudios)

Ever since it was first announced, the 'Man on Fire' series on Netflix starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has drawn comparisons with the 2004 movie of the same name starring Denzel Washington. At a glance, the similarities between the two become readily apparent, as both feature the protagonist John Creasy and are drawn from the same literary source material: the novels by A.J. Quinnell. However, despite charting separate courses, the Netflix show has often been erroneously labeled as a remake of the Tony Scott film in common media parlance. It goes without saying that this is far from the truth, and here we wish to explain why.

For starters, it must be reiterated that Washington's portrayal of Creasy in the 2004 film isn't the first adaptation of the Quinn novel to the screen, but rather the second. Scott Glenn first portrayed the ex-special forces agent in a 1987 adaptation that has largely been forgotten today. While both the Netflix show and the movie directed by Scott are based on the source material, they offer two distinct interpretations of the same text. As revealed by the Netflix show's director and executive producer, Steven Caple Jr., the show draws on elements not just from the 1980 first book, but also from the 1992 sequel novel, 'The Perfect Kill,' also written by Quinnell. In contrast, the movie was primarily adapted from the first novel.  

Denzel Washington attends Netflix's
Denzel Washington attends Netflix's "The Piano Lesson" LA premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

Although Creasy arrives in a new country in the Netflix show, as in the movie, his role isn't that of a bodyguard. The real reason for his arrival is to prevent a terrorist attack from coming to pass. On the other hand, Creasy derives his motivation not from a kidnapping as in the movie, but from a bombing, which ends up killing his only friend, Rayburn. Moving on, the Netflix series depicts the relationship between Creasy and a younger girl named Poe, who is fleshed out as a composite character based on both Pinta from the original novel and Michael from the sequel book. Moreover, Poe's characterization differs considerably from Pinta's, as Poe depicts her as much more headstrong and able to defend herself. 

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy in a still from 'Man on Fire' (Image Source: Netflix)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy in a still from 'Man on Fire' (Image Source: Netflix)

Nevertheless, the fact that the Netflix series isn't a remake of the 2004 movie is no reason why Abdul-Mateen II and the rest of the Netflix cast and crew wouldn't be mindful of the movie's legacy. In an interview with the L.A. Times, the 'Wonder Man' star had noted, "I love, love, love, love that movie. I love the performances of Denzel and Dakota. They were a team. There’s a beautiful simplicity to their performances and their story…Sure, there was a responsible level of trepidation (in making Man on Fire). That’s respect — respect for myself, as well as Denzel and everyone who took part on that film. I had to respect that work to find a justification for doing this. Otherwise, I’m just setting myself for guaranteed failure.” 'Man on Fire' is available exclusively on Netflix

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