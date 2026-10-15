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Apple TV thriller series ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ shares major Season 2 update

Tatiana Maslany leads ‘MPG,’ a show about a newly divorced mother whose search for answers pulls her into a dangerous world of crime.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Tatiana Maslany in a still from 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' — (Cover Image Source: @AppleTV)
Tatiana Maslany in a still from 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' — (Cover Image Source: @AppleTV)

Apple TV has renewed 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' (MPG) for Season 2, bringing Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson back for another round of dark comedy and suspense. Production on the new season is scheduled for the first half of 2027, while the writers' room is already underway. Created by David J. Rosen, the thriller follows a newly divorced mother whose investigation into a suspected crime draws her into a dangerous world of blackmail, murder and youth soccer.

Tatiana Maslany in a still from 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed'
Tatiana Maslany in a still from 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' — (Image Source: @AppleTV)

The renewal was announced Wednesday, with Rosen expressing his excitement about continuing the story. "We are delighted to continue the story of MPG and deeply grateful to Apple and our incredible cast and crew," he said. Rosen also joked about the show's unusual title, adding, "This is all pretty amazing for a show whose title came from a spam email." Apple TV has not yet announced the second season's episode count or premiere date. Further details about the storyline and returning cast are also expected as development progresses.

Maslany leads the series as Paula, a mother dealing with an identity crisis while navigating life after divorce. Alongside Jake Johnson, Murray Bartlett, Dolly De Leon, Brandon Flynn, Jessy Hodges, Jon Michael Hill, Charlie Hall, Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg, and Nola Wallace star. The series is produced by Apple Studios and Counterpart Studios. Rosen serves as creator, writer and executive producer, while David Gordon Green directed and executive produced the series. Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon executive produce for Genre Films under their first-look deal with Apple TV. Bard Dorros also serves as an executive producer for Anonymous Content.

Murray Bartlett in a still from 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed'
Murray Bartlett in a still from 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' — (Image Source: @AppleTV)

The dark comedy thriller follows Paula as she becomes convinced that she has witnessed a crime. Her determination drives her to embark on an investigation of her own that leads her to get entangled in a threatening case of blackmail and murder. Through the unfolding of events in the series, it may become evident that Paula's search for information may lead her to discover a deeper conspiracy. While she struggles to make sense of all the events, Paula also has to deal with the difficulties that come with being a mother and try to reestablish herself. In Season 1, Paula is exonerated and gains custody of her daughter, Hazel, when Dennis is murdered and made to take the blame for the killings. However, at the beginning of what she considers to be a fresh start, an unknown person contacts her with a video showing her running over Caleb in Portland.

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