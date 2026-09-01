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Netflix sets Matthew Perry docuseries release date to celebrate his life and legacy

Netflix’s new Matthew Perry documentary will explore his life, career, friendships and legacy beyond Chandler Bing.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Actor Matthew Perry speaks onstage during the 64th Annual Primetime of the television show 'The Kennedys - After Camelot'. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Actor Matthew Perry speaks onstage during the 64th Annual Primetime of the television show 'The Kennedys - After Camelot'. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images)

Netflix will explore Matthew Perry’s life and legacy in a new three-part documentary series. ‘The One About Matthew Perry’ will arrive worldwide on October 27, as the project will look beyond Perry’s best-known role as Chandler Bing on ‘Friends.’ It will explore his life, career, friendships, personal struggles, and lasting legacy.

Emmy-winning filmmaker Mary Robertson directs the series. She previously worked on ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ and ‘JUNE.’ Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, will appear alongside his lifelong friends. Creative collaborators will share their own memories of the actor.

A still of Matthew Perry
A still of Matthew Perry — (Image Source: Instagram | @mattyperry4)

The series will feature unreleased photos and videos from the Perry family’s private archive. The material will trace his journey from a rising comedic star through his work in film, television, and theater. Perry Bowick said she wanted the documentary to show her brother beyond Chandler Bing.

She described him as someone with a generous spirit who could make people laugh during difficult moments. The documentary will also explore Perry’s struggles with addiction. He spoke openly about addiction and became an advocate for people facing similar struggles.

Matthew Perry dies at 54 (Instagram/@mattyperry4)
Matthew Perry poses for a picture (Image Source: Instagram/@mattyperry4)

Robertson said Perry reached millions through his performances. She believes his work on addiction gave audiences another way to understand him. Perry died at age 54 on October 28, 2023. His death resulted from the acute effects of ketamine, with several contributing factors listed in the autopsy.

His passing later led to a federal case involving five defendants. The group included two doctors, a supplier, a drug counselor, and Perry’s personal assistant. Each defendant pleaded guilty and received a sentence. 

A still of Matthew Perry
A still of Matthew Perry — (Image Source: Instagram | @mattyperry4)

Beyond 'Friends,' Perry built a varied television career across shows such as 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,' 'Go On,' and 'The Odd Couple.' His performances earned multiple Emmy nominations, including recognition for 'The West Wing' and 'The Ron Clark Story.' He also won a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the 'Friends' ensemble.

The new series will give Perry’s family and friends space to discuss the person they knew away from the spotlight. His mother, Suzanne Morrison, has spoken about the deep bond they shared. She described Perry as her son and a deeply loved part of her life. The Netflix documentary arrives nearly three years after his death. It will present private material alongside memories from people who worked and lived alongside him.

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