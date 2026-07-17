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Where was ‘Heartstopper Forever’ filmed? Exploring locations behind Netflix’s final chapter

Netflix is all set to premiere the much-awaited final installment of the fan-favorite franchise on July 17
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Kit Connor as Nick Nelson and Joe Locke as Charlie Spring in ‘Heartstopper Forever’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix via Tudum)
Kit Connor as Nick Nelson and Joe Locke as Charlie Spring in ‘Heartstopper Forever’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix via Tudum)

The day several fans have been waiting for is almost here as ‘Heartstopper Forever,’ the final installment of the hit romantic drama, gears up to premiere on July 17, 2026. Soon, viewers will learn more about what fate has in store for Nick and Charlie. While fans are eager to see how their journey unfolds, many are also curious about the filming locations for Netflix’s final chapter of the show. The film was primarily filmed in London and Kent, England. Some scenes were also shot in locations surrounding Herne Bay Pier, including the beach, Neptune’s Arm, Neptune Car Park and Central Parade, which will remind fans of the original series.

A still from ‘Heartstopper Forever’ (Image Source: @Netflix)
A still from ‘Heartstopper Forever’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The film was shot at several locations across the Kent seaside town. One of the most memorable scenes from Season 1 featured Nick and Charlie visiting Herne Bay Beach and opening up about their relationship. The upcoming film also includes scenes filmed there. Additional scenes were filmed at Bray Studios in Water Oakley, Berkshire. ​Based on Alice Oseman’s book series, the Netflix adaptation has become quite popular among young viewers and the queer community. One of the film's key settings is the fictional English town of Truham, where the ‘Heartstopper’ universe is set. Although Truham is fictional, important scenes were filmed across London and Kent, including the Pride celebration sequence.

A still from ‘Heartstopper Forever’ (Image Source: @Netflix)
A still from ‘Heartstopper Forever’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix's description of ‘Heartstopper Forever’ states, “It's a new school year for the Truham-Higgs gang. As Nick and Charlie's relationship deepens, their thoughts turn to life after the last bell rings.” Ahead of the highly anticipated release, the streamer also released the first three minutes of the film to give fans a glimpse into the finale. The title will take viewers back to Truham Grammar School for Nick’s (played by Kit Connor) final year before the big change: university. As for Charlie (played by Joe Locke), he will be seen paving his own path at school, running for head boy. Alice Oseman, via Tudum, spoke about why it was important to begin the movie with this scene featuring Charlie. She said, “It took us a long time to figure out where to start. Starting where Charlie is on top of the world immediately tells the audience where he is mentally. We can feel how far he has come on his journey.”

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