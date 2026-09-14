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Netflix's ‘Lupin’ Part 4 gets release date as Omar Sy returns with new mystery

Omar Sy returns as Assane Diop for another high-stakes mystery in the next chapter of Netflix’s hit French crime series.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Omar Sy as Assane Diop in a still from 'Lupin' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)
Omar Sy as Assane Diop in a still from 'Lupin' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Netflix has confirmed the release date for ‘Lupin’ Part 4, with Omar Sy returning as the gentleman thief Assane Diop. The new season will premiere on October 23, four years after the end of Part 3. The latest trailer opens with a startling message: “We have a new Lupin.” Assane appears trapped inside a glass box as police search for another person posing as Lupin. The footage then shows him returning to his familiar tricks, using disguises and elaborate schemes to stay ahead of those chasing him.

Omar Sy as Assane Diop in a still from 'Lupin'
Omar Sy as Assane Diop in a still from 'Lupin' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Assane wants to serve out his sentence and keep his promise to his son to meet their family in Senegal, but an unexpected message changes everything. The announcement, signed by Lupin, points to simultaneous heists targeting several museums.

He must prove his innocence and unmask the copycat behind the museum robberies. The trailer keeps much of the new mystery under wraps. Assane remains at the center of the story, but the appearance of another Lupin creates a new problem for the master thief.

Police attention continues to follow him as he switches identities and creates distractions. The footage shows Assane using several disguises while trying to understand the threat surrounding the museum robberies. The new story draws once again from Maurice Leblanc’s famous gentleman thief Arsène Lupin. George Kay created the Netflix series in collaboration with Francois Uzan, with Marie Roussin, Florent Meyer, and Tigran Rosine among the credited writers. 

Omar Sy as Assane Diop in a still from 'Lupin'
Omar Sy as Assane Diop in a still from 'Lupin' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab and Shirine Boutella return for the new installment. Théo Christine and Laïka Blanc-Francard also star in Part 4. Edouard Salier, Everardo Gout and Hugo Gélin direct the new episodes. Mathilde Arnaud, Jean-Yves Arnaud, Rosine, and Meyer serve among the writers. Gaumont produces the series in collaboration with Carrousel Studios

Sy has previously spoken about his connection to the character and the freedom the series gives him as a performer. “I often say that Lupin is an extraordinary plaything,” he said. “I find great joy in it every time.” The actor recently appeared in Netflix’s 2025 film French Lover. His return as Assane now gives the popular series another chapter built around disguises, elaborate robberies and a mystery surrounding the Lupin identity.

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