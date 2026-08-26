When does ‘Leanne’ Season 2 come out? Release date, episode guide, and more

'Leanne' Season 2 returns to Netflix with a new chapter for the hit sitcom, bringing familiar faces and plenty of fresh comedy.

Netflix will release ‘Leanne’ Season 2 on August 27, 2026. The new season will feature 10 episodes and bring back Leanne Morgan and the show’s core cast. The sitcom premiered in July 2025 and quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest comedy releases. Nielsen recorded 1.34 billion viewing minutes during its first 2 weeks in the US.

Netflix later reported 66.8 million hours watched for the series, equivalent to about 12 million views. The series earned two Emmy nominations in 2026. The nominations recognized its production design and picture editing. The trailer opens with Leanne’s parents facing a disaster. Mama Margaret and Daddy John accidentally set their house on fire during a kitchen mishap.

Leanne Morgan as Leanne Murphy and Kristen Johnston as Carol in a still from 'Leanne' Season 2 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Mama Margaret asks, “Did you leave the beans on the stove, or did I?” Daddy John has an even bigger problem. He does not remember making beans. The fire forces Leanne’s parents to move into her home. Their arrival creates a new wave of family chaos. The trailer also shows Leanne’s relationship with Andrew, played by Tim Daly. Ryan Stiles returns as Leanne’s ex-husband, Bill. In one scene, someone praises his “cute little tushy in those sensible slacks.”

Carol, played by Kristen Johnston, also returns with another wild idea. She and Leanne take a leftover mystery pill. Carol predicts either a great nap or one unforgettable trip to the bathroom. Netflix will release all 10 episodes tomorrow. The date follows a similar release pattern to Season 1, which arrived in late July 2025. Production for Season 2 started in January 2026 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Leanne Morgan announced her return to the set on January 14.

The show was filmed in front of a live studio audience. Fans attended several tapings through free tickets from 1iota. The cast and crew wrapped production after the finale taping on April 10. Kristen Johnston later shared a message from the wrap party. She described the new episodes as “sweet insanity” and told viewers to expect them during the summer. Netflix later confirmed the August 27 premiere. Season 2 will have 10 episodes, which is 6 fewer than Season 1. Season 1 featured 16 episodes. Netflix has confirmed these 10 episode titles:

1) A Prison of Love

2) An Enhancement…Or Two

3) Bang Me

4) Big Hammer Energy

5) Fit as a Fiddle

6) Have A Rocky Top Day

7) Pickles Are Forever

8) The Big Hm-Hm

9) The Old Cat Had Her Reasons

10) Three Degrees of Southern Women

Leanne Morgan as Leanne Murphy in a still from 'Leanne' Season 2 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Chuck Lorre co-wrote the story for the season premiere with Nick Bakay. Mark Gross and Julie Bean wrote the teleplay. The writing team also includes Amy Hubbs, John Jack O’Brien, Kelly Farrell, and Alexandra Melnick. Leanne Morgan plays Leanne, who continues rebuilding her life after the end of her marriage. Kristen Johnston returns as Carol. Celia Weston and Blake Clark return as Leanne’s parents, Mama Margaret and Daddy John.

Ryan Stiles returns as Bill. Tim Daly returns as Andrew. Jayma Mays, Graham Rogers, Hannah Pilkes, and Andrea Anders will also return. The full returning main cast includes Leanne Morgan as Leanne, Kristen Johnston as Carol, Celia Weston as Mama Margaret, Blake Clark as Daddy John, Ryan Stiles as Bill, Tim Daly as Andrew, and Jayma Mays as Kelly. Additionally, Graham Rogers plays Tyler, Hannah Pilkes plays Josie, and Andrea Anders plays Logan.

Leanne Morgan as Leanne Murphy and Kristen Johnston as Carol in a still from 'Leanne' Season 2 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Also, Annie Gonzalez and Blake Gibbons will return in recurring roles. Season 2 will bring several new guest stars into Leanne’s world. Netflix has confirmed appearances from country singer Lainey Wilson, Jaime Pressly, Benim Foster, Billy Gardell, and Emmy winner Tyne Daly.

Tyne Daly has a family connection to one of the show’s main actors. She is the real-life sister of Tim Daly, who plays Andrew. IMDb has listed other possible guest appearances from Jimmy Walker Jr., Todd Giebenhain, Kristen O’Meara, Dale E. Turner, and Alex Alcheh.

Netflix has not confirmed those roles. Season 2 will continue Leanne’s new life after her split from Bill. Her relationship with Andrew will remain part of the story, and her family will create even more problems after Mama Margaret and Daddy John move into her house.