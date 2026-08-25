Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson's comedy 'Brothers' sets release date at Apple TV+

'Brothers' features Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson playing fictionalized versions of themselves

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have appeared in three major projects to date. Their most famous appearance was undoubtedly in 'True Detective' Season 1. Their bond as Detective Rust Cohle and Detective Marty Hart won hearts worldwide, making it one of the most successful HBO shows. 'True Detective' fans, as well as those who have been following the pair for decades, have noticed subtle similarities between them. The duo is now starring in a show called 'Brothers,' and the first-look images shared via Vanity Fair have reignited rumors about whether they are, in fact, brothers in real life.

A still of Rust and Marty from 'True Detective' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Michele K. Short)

The pair has been friends for a long time, and even their families are close. About nine years ago, the duo, along with their families, were vacationing in Greece, according to the publication. Their kids began looking at the pair's pictures from their younger days and noticed the same similarities that fans have been harping on for years. “Everyone’s going, ‘Man, you two: Those mannerisms are the same, you look alike. It’s like you're brothers!’” recalled McConaughey. “And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W,” the 'How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days' actor said on an episode of Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast in 2023.

The actors were so stunned by the revelation that they began doing some mental calculations and concluded that it is possible that McConaughey's divorced mother and Harrelson's convicted father met when the 'Interstellar' actor was conceived. Despite knowing of this possibility for close to a decade, neither of them has tried to find out the truth through a DNA test. In the podcast, McConaughey stated that he did not want to face the earth-shattering consequences of such a reality. He might get a new brother, but it would also mean that the man he always considered a father wasn't his father at all.

Some things speak for themselves.#Brothers – September 23 on Apple TV pic.twitter.com/i3wkYASQ92 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 24, 2026

However, the acclaimed actor isn't shying away from using the story as a basis for his upcoming Apple series. The official logline of this series, titled 'Brothers,' co-starring Woody Harrelson, reads, "Hollywood actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have been best friends for years-but a shocking family secret suggests their connection might be closer." Both actors will be playing fictionalized versions of themselves in the show. The eight-episode comedy series will premiere on September 23 with the first two episodes. After the debut, one episode will release every Wednesday until November 4, 2026. Both actors serve as EPs, and Paramount Television Studios is on board as a producer. Peabody Award winner Lee Eisenberg has been billed as both the showrunner and EP of the show.

Woody and Matthew looking at the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @officiallymcconaughey)

The premise kicks off when Woody's daughter's wedding falls apart. To give everyone a much-needed break, Woody and his family travel to Matthew's ranch in Austin. The getaway spirals into much more when Matthew's mother, Ma Mac (Holland Taylor), accidentally reveals a long-buried secret. "As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame and the messy line between myth and reality," the statement from Apple TV reads.

Each episode will begin with the line, "Based on a true rumor," hinting at the long-standing speculation, as per Vanity Fair. Eisenberg had nothing but kind words for his two leading men. "They just love each other. They just really enjoy one another like brothers," he said, as per the publication. The showrunner also shared his take on the rumor. "It wouldn’t surprise me either way. If they are not, then these two people have found each other in the luckiest and best way possible.”