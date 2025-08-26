‘American Idol’ is coming for Connecticut talent — here’s how you can get your shot at stardom

With Luke Bryan's doubtful return as judge for Season 24, 'American Idol' is already searching for the next rising star

ABC's 'American Idol' has to be one of the most reliable singing reality shows, which not only offers a renowned stage to budding singers but also gives them guidance and exposure. Most recently, Jamal Roberts won the coveted title, making him the second Black man after Season 2's Ruben Studdard. So, if you are also confident and have what it takes to be the next superstar, this latest audition news is just for you.

(L-R) Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Ryan Seacrest attend the 'American Idol' in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola)

Connecticut residents can audition for 'American Idol' on Thursday, September 4, via Zoom by signing up on the show's website. Contestants will perform for a producer and receive "real-time feedback." Eligible participants must be legal US residents born between June 2, 1996, and February 15, 2011, per CT Insider. This ensures a wide pool of talent, from teenagers to adults in their late twenties, can try out for a chance to be featured on the hit competition series. The virtual audition will also allow participants to showcase their talent from the comfort of home.

Reportedly, virtual auditions for 'American Idol' will also be held in nearby states, including New York and New Jersey on Thursday, September 4; New Hampshire and Maine on Monday, September 8; and Massachusetts, Maryland, and Rhode Island on Friday, September 19. This will be the sixth consecutive year of virtual auditions. Since premiering in 2002, the show has launched the careers of stars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Lambert, and it continues to be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Notably, Underwood replaced longtime judge Katy Perry after the 'Roar' singer stepped away from her judging duties in 'American Idol' Season 23.

Notably, Judge Luke Bryan admitted he's unsure if he'll return to 'American Idol' for Season 24, saying, "Idol is kind of a year-by-year, 'Do we do it or not?' We'll see what happens." Although his future is undecided, he looked back fondly on Season 23, sharing, "Last year was really, really incredible with Carrie and Lionel and Ryan. The main thing is just to have fun with American Idol and have fun with the [contestants], as per E! News. Bryan also praised Underwood's first year as a judge, saying the season four winner "really enjoyed it."

Bryan expressed confidence in Underwood's American Idol future, saying, "I know she had a great time in the role," and added that his "prediction would be highly favorable" that she will return to the judging panel for Season 24. Underwood has also received former judge Simon Cowell's seal of approval as an 'American Idol' mentor, with him telling E! News, "I think it's a good choice. Carrie, we go back a long way. I remember her audition like it was yesterday. She was so good; she's such a sweet person." Cowell also shared advice for her, as he said, "You just have to say how you feel. It's not that difficult doing this job, I promise you. We all feel the same things, and we don't agree, thank God. Otherwise, life would be boring. And just enjoy it."