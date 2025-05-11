Carrie Underwood wasn’t ABC’s first pick to replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’ — and insiders reveal why

"I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks," Luke Bryan shared.

It seems like Carrie Underwood was not the channel's top priority to be a judge on Season 23 of 'American Idol.' After Katy Perry announced her exit from the ABC singing competition, the makers began looking for another celebrity who could be a part of the judging panel alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. When it came to hiring Underwood as a judge on the beloved singing show, the producers and network executives were not on the same page. While chatting with The US Sun, a production insider claimed that the 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker was “not the network’s first pick to be a judge this season.”

The insider further added, “They spoke with a handful of other A-list artists in pop and country before landing on Carrie. It was not a unanimous decision." Before Underwood officially came on board as a judge for 'American Idol' Season 23, her fellow co-star Bryan revealed the names of A-listers he thought could step into Perry's shoes and take over the coveted Idol judges' seat. “I’ve said several names. I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, and Meghan Trainor has been in the talks," Bryan told Billboard.

At that time, Bryan, who is a two-time CMA entertainer of the year winner, further elaborated, “It’s been interesting. It’s been something Disney has beeneally tight-lipped about with me, Lionel, and Ryan. We currently haven’t heard what the story is on who’s coming back and if Lionel and I are coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do, and we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide.”

Along with this, Bryan also stated that it wouldn't be easy for any star to join 'American Idol' as Perry's replacement. While gushing over the 'Harleys in Hawaii' hitmaker, Bryan went on to say, “Katy was really perfect for that job, and I think they’re just working really hard to find somebody that can really come in and do the job that Katy did." Up until now, the network has made no official comment about the casting for next season. The source added, “They'll have more of an idea in the next month or so. Nothing is off the table. At the beginning of filming, everyone thought [Carrie] would be back next year. Now, it's much more up in the air."

While shedding light on Underwood's future on 'American Idol' as one of the judges, the insider continued, “Her Idol future is much more uncertain now than it was, and I think that feeling is mutual. She seems miserable being away from her family and in LA this much. I don't think she wants to have to answer to TV networks and play the 'Hollywood' game, so it wouldn't be a surprise if she's one and done. But again, no decisions have been made yet from either side." For the unversed, let us share with you that Underwood currently lives on a 400-acre Tennessee estate with her retired hockey star husband, Mike Fisher, and the pair's two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.