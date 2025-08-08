'American Idol' favorite hints they might not be back for season 24 — and we aren't ready to say goodbye

Will Luke Bryan return for 'American Idol' Season 24? Here's what we know

‘American Idol’ has been a popular reality show for years. Even though the judges' panel has seen quite a shake-up in the past, Luke Bryan has always been a constant in recent years. Bryan, who joined the singing competition show alongside judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for season 16, is now unsure about joining the show in its upcoming 24th season.

In a recent interview with Taste of Country, the country singer said, “Idol is kind of a year-by-year, 'Do we do it or not?'" He added, "Last year was really really incredible with Carrie and Lionel and Ryan, and the main thing is just, have fun with 'American Idol' and have fun with the kids [contestants]. We'll see what happens.” Even though Bryan was uncertain about his role, he had something to say about Carrie Underwood, who joined the judges' panel in the previous season. "I know she had a great time in the role," Bryan shared, adding, “My prediction would be highly favorable," while talking about her possible return.

However, Underwood told Entertainment Tonight, "I don't know! There's lots to contemplate." Fellow judge Richie, who stood next to her, couldn’t help but jump in and say, “Are you kidding me? I wouldn't miss this for the world." Based on past seasons, it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the judges’ lineup on 'American Idol' is usually a well-guarded secret. For instance, after Perry left the show last season, Bryan shared with Billboard how Disney protects the information about who will fill the vacancy so soon. “It's been interesting. It's been something Disney [has] been really tightlipped about with me and Lionel and Ryan."

As far as Richie's return is concerned, showrunner and executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick told in an interview with TV Line, "It's early days still, but I love our panel. I think we’re in a good place," before adding, "They're all passionate about the show." However, viewers had a different take. During the last season, fans critiqued the judges for being too sweet to the contestants.

According to Newsweek, viewers even demanded an entire shake-up of the judges' panel after season 23, and some even preferred the older judges. The outlet reported a fan's statement where they said, “They aren’t as brutal as past judges, they praise even weak performances and song choices. I’m not saying you need a Simon but sometimes you need a Randy that can call you out saying he just don’t feel it dawg? You know?” Echoing the sentiment, another added, "I was really hoping the judges would push them a bit more. I don’t necessarily need a Simon style of criticism but a little tough love would have made this season better in my opinion." While there is no official announcement on which judges will return to the show, it seems like fans have voiced their opinions on social media loud and clear, with the hope that the producers will take note.