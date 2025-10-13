‘Sister Wives’ star slams Kody Brown for lying about her to the ‘entire world’: ‘Your dad saying...’

Madison Brush said that she 'wasn't sure' if she would be open to the idea of reconciling with her father Kody Brown

'Sister Wives' star Madison Brush is opening up about her strained relationship with her father, Kody Brown. In recent episodes of the TLC reality show, the Brown family patriarch has also candidly spoken about his complicated bond with his adult children; it appears that his relationship with Madison hasn't improved. On October 10, Madison took to her Instagram Stories and accused Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, of lying. In one of the posts, Madison mentioned that an underrated skill is pausing to decide whether something is worth one's energy. “Your dad saying lies about you for the entire world to hear teaches it to you REAL QUICK,” Brush wrote, as per TV Insider.

During a Q&A in her Stories, Madison, who shares four kids—8-year-old Axel, 6-year-old Evie, 2-year-old Josephine, and 6-month-old Emilia—with her husband Caleb Brush, stated that she 'wasn't sure' if she would be open to the idea of reconciling with her father. "I think I would need more than he could give. I am not sure I want to welcome the storm that is Kody & Robyn into my life. From day to day, the life of the Brush family is very quiet and easy. I like that,” Madison shared.

In addition to this, Madison specified that she often sees a “professional therapist” to deal with her ongoing drama with her dad. Madison added, “I have benefited a lot from this. I think anyone comes from complex family dynamics could benefit from it.” In a separate slide, Madison replied to a fan who asked whether Robyn, Kody's fourth wife, has made any efforts to reach out to her. In her response, Madison said, “Robyn is a liar! The end. If her mouth is moving she is manipulating in such a calculated way that you will not know up from down. Truly she is a liar to an extent I have yet to see replicated. Just my own personal opinion, take it or leave it.”

In another slide, Madison also spoke about Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, after a fan asked her to comment on rumors suggesting that Meri was mean to the Brown kids. “Meri was hard. As an adult, I look back and see that I think a lot of who she is, is due to her own hurt, which I do believe Kody did contribute [to]. I believe Meri is on her own healing journey. She was extremely harsh. She will never be allowed in my [children’s] life. Though I forgive her," Madison said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Brush (@madison_rose11)

During an episode of 'Sister Wives' which aired in October 2025, Kody complained about Madison to Robyn. “You saw Madison take her kids and scuttle them away from me. She never told me she was pregnant. She never told me she was going to have a baby," Kody said, as per People magazine. In the episode, Kody also claimed that Madison told Janelle that she never loved her and said that each time he spoke to Madison, she would “[spread] gossip … to the rest of the family.” However, Janelle shared a different side of the story in a confessional by saying, "The only thing the kids are upset with him [about] is the way he has treated his family, the way he has completely like ditched out. And really, Maddie doesn’t have any contact with him. She is very protective of her children. Kody has not been there since Evie was born, and Evie is 3½.”